POLL | Was Kubayi wrong for reprimanding the Nigerian journalist over her tone?

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Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi reprimanded a Nigerian journalist during the inter-ministerial committee on migration briefing on Sunday. Picture:

Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has sparked a debate after firmly reprimanding a Nigerian journalist during the inter-ministerial committee on migration briefing on Sunday.

During the briefing the journalist repeatedly interrupted Kubayi and demanded an apology from minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni over remarks linking undocumented foreigners to “drug dens” in South Africa.

Kubayi explicitly stated Ntshavheni did not need to apologise for her previous comments, leading to a tense exchange.

When the journalist kept pressing, Kubayi said, “No, no, no, my dear. One thing that is going to help us first is respect for each other. Respect for the office that we occupy because we are ministers of the state.”

She added South African citizens and journalists would never disrespect a minister.

While many have praised Kubayi for her firm approach, others felt it was harsh and dismissive, especially considering the tense relations between South Africa and other African countries.

TimesLIVE