Zulu King Misuzulu sacks Thulasizwe Buthelezi as prime minister, again

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King Misuzulu KaZwelithini announced that Thulasizwe Buthelezi was relieved of his duties as the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation. File photo:

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Embattled Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has fired the traditional prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, for a second time.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the king, through his spokesperson Mpikayise Buthelezi, announced that Buthelezi, who is provincial head of co-operative governance and traditional affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, has been relieved of his duties and was replaced by Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza with immediate effect.

“The office of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini hereby announces that His Majesty has formally terminated the appointment of Rev Thulasizwe Dominic Buthelezi as the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation.

“The decision was effected by His Majesty in accordance with clause 7 of the appointment and mandate concluded on December 2 2025, which vests in His Majesty the sole prerogative to terminate the appointment by written notice. Rev Buthelezi has accordingly been released from all duties, responsibilities and authority associated with the office of the traditional prime minister,” read the statement.

The king expressed his sincere appreciation to Buthelezi for the services he rendered during his tenure and wished him well. The king said he had full confidence in Inkosi Chiliza’s leadership, wisdom and steadfast commitment to the Zulu throne.

He further called on all members of the Royal House, amakhosi, izinduna, traditional structures and the Zulu nation to accord the newly appointed traditional prime minister their full co-operation and support as he assumes this important responsibility.

“The office of His Majesty the King further advises that, with immediate effect, all official correspondence, engagements and matters relating to the office of the traditional prime minister shall be directed to Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza in his capacity as traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation.”

Buthelezi, who was first appointed to the position in 2024, was fired in December 2025. He was reappointed in March.

He didn’t immediately respond to queries.

TimesLIVE