Politics

Kouga municipality slams councillor Wayne Petersen over assault of cyclist

Councillor not automatically removed from post after being convicted and sentenced

2 min read
Guy Rogers

Guy Rogers

Senior Reporter

Wayne Petersen in March 2023 in front of the first structure he erected at Papiesfontein, Jeffreys Bay. With him is Riaan Fortuin, who was identified as one of the students from the Khoi cultural village Petersen says he is establishing on the land
The Kouga municipality has condemned ANC councillor Wayne Petersen for his assault of an elderly cyclist. Picture: (WERNER HILLS)

Story audio is generated using AI

The Kouga local municipality has condemned the actions of ANC councillor Wayne Petersen, who has been convicted and sentenced for assault.

Kouga municipality spokesperson Roslyn Klaasen said on Wednesday Petersen’s actions were untenable.

“Kouga municipality notes with serious concern that one of its council members has been found guilty of a criminal offence, particularly an offence committed against a resident of the Kouga municipality,” said Klaasen.

“Such conduct is unacceptable and falls well below the standards of integrity, accountability and respect expected of elected public representatives.

“The municipality prides itself in striving toward a safer municipal area. We take comfort in the fact that justice has taken its course and trust that this outcome gives the resident a certain level of comfort.”

Klaasen said the sentence handed down did not trigger Petersen’s automatic removal as councillor by Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams. “As a result, the municipality is left with considering internal disciplinary processes.”

Handing down the sentence on June 26, the court said it was ‘particularly aggravating that the accused committed an offence against elderly persons’

—  Kouga municipality spokesperson Roslyn Klaasen

The sentencing of Petersen dates back to an incident in June 2024 when the councillor, armed with a knobkierrie, confronted two elderly cyclists who were riding on Papiesfontein state land, adjacent to Jeffreys Bay.

He grabbed one man and during the scuffle the second cyclist fell off his bicycle, injuring himself.

The attack followed an incident in 2022 when Petersen illegally occupied Papiesfontein — which had been earmarked as a nature reserve — claiming it belonged to his forefathers.

In May the Humansdorp magistrate’s court convicted the councillor of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and common assault. Handing down the sentence on June 26, the court said it was “particularly aggravating that the accused committed an offence against elderly persons”.

On the assault GBH conviction, Petersen was sentenced to a fine of R6,000 or 12 months’ imprisonment. On the common assault conviction, he was sentenced to a fine of R2,000 or three months’ imprisonment.

The municipality prides itself in striving toward a safer municipal area. We take comfort in the fact that justice has taken its course and trust that this outcome gives the resident a certain level of comfort.

Both sentences were wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition that Petersen was not found guilty of assault GBH or assault during the period of suspension.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘I’ll keep your memory alive’: Jayden Adams’ second baby mama pays tribute to late footballer

2

Here’s how much petrol and diesel could fall in August

3

Crash victim whose dreams of becoming a teacher were ruined to get R4.8m RAF payout

4

WATCH | Heated exchange between Madlanga and lawyer as ‘Cat’ Matlala seeks postponement

5

Senzo Mchunu cleared of links to underworld, but his integrity is a problem

Related Articles