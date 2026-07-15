WATCH | ‘Sick’ Suliman Carrim spotted at Woolies in Western Cape, Madlanga commission told

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The Madlanga commission of inquiry’s chief evidence leader has revealed that North West businessman Suliman Carrim, who submitted a sick note to excuse his appearance, was spotted at a Woolies in the Western Cape.

Carrim was due to testify before the commission on Wednesday, where he was expected to answer questions about millions of rand paid by government entities into accounts belonging to companies linked to him.

IN HOSPITAL OR AT WOOLIES? | Suliman Carrim’s lawyer Adv Kameel Premhid maintains that his client is in hospital. This after the commission heard that Carrim was spotted at Woolies in the Western Cape on Tuesday https://t.co/I1YTW5KkB1

Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/N2zsT6pSrT — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 15, 2026

He was also expected to provide audited information of his companies.

However, on Wednesday advocate Matthew Chaskalson told the commission that on Tuesday they received a medical certificate that confirmed his admission at a hospital about a month ago. “When we received that doctor’s note, it seems to explain his inability to appear today.”

Chaskalson further stated that multiple sources have told the commission that Carrim attends social events in North West and was spotted at a shopping centre in Western Cape.

“Later in the afternoon yesterday we received two whistleblower reports, both confirming that Carrim and entourage were seen going for lunch in the Western Cape, and two reports corroborated the same details, and they appear to be independent,” Chaskalson said.

“And they have now been confirmed by eyewitnesses who were at that shopping centre. We have it from multiple different sources that someone that appears very much to be Carrim arrived at a shopping centre with an entourage, and went to Woolworths before going for a late lunch.”

Carrim’s lawyer, advocate Kameel Premhid, expressed dissatisfaction over the manner in which the evidence was presented.

“It’s the first time we hear about these allegations. The point I want to make is, it’s unfortunate that we learn about this in open proceedings.

“My client is not here because he is currently in a hospital, so it’s unfortunate that we have learnt about it this way.”

Chaskalson has asked the commission to order Carrim to provide them with the dates on which he attended medical appointments, the dates when he was admitted to hospital and his travelling details in the past four months.

Earlier, justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga postponed Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s testimony to September 1st.

Matlala is expected to submit his sworn statement not later than July 29.

Sowetan