McKenzie’s R31m World Cup ‘spending spree’ under scrutiny

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Sports minister Gayton Mckenzie says his department is finalising a full cost breakdown of the 2026 Fifa World Cup trip.

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Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie is facing intense scrutiny over his department’s spending on a delegation to the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

In a written parliamentary reply to DA MP Leah Potgieter, McKenzie revealed that his department had allocated an estimated R31m of taxpayers’ money to fund the delegation.

According to McKenzie, the department is still finalising a traveller-by-traveller reconciliation. He clarified that the trip did not consist of a single delegation but rather a diverse group, some of whom were not financially sponsored by the department.

The department-funded portion of the trip included 18 departmental officials, consisting of the minister, two support staff members, the director-general and a 14-member project team.

I will show SA taxpayers exactly how every cent of their money was used — Gayton McKenzie

The department also funded 20 artists and cultural participants, alongside external partners such as football legends, media partners, and support teams. McKenzie clarified that no “lucky fans” were funded by the department, as their participation was entirely sponsor-funded.

“A detailed reconciliation per person is being finalised and will include, where applicable, full name, title, role, city, programme linked to, duration of stay, flight cost, accommodation, transport, S&T [subsistence and travel], visa, insurance, accreditation, match tickets, hospitality, and funding source,” McKenzie stated.

The multimillion-rand expenditure has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, including the DA and ActionSA.

The DA has demanded a complete list of names and a detailed cost breakdown for every individual in the delegation, rejecting the initial estimates.

“These are merely estimates, and the minister’s evasiveness about specifics suggests something troubling,” said Potgieter. “The specific number and names of the delegation members are still undisclosed, and the final cost has not yet been revealed.”

Potgieter expressed deep frustration over the department’s perceived lack of accountability, noting that the DA had requested information regarding the World Cup delegation twice, only to receive little-to-no-information. She confirmed the party will submit a follow-up question and request that the minister appear before parliament.

“SA’s involvement in the World Cup might be over, but the final whistle for minister McKenzie’s spending spree is yet to blow. The DA will ensure that South Africans know the full amount spent by the minister and his delegation and that the minister accounts to parliament for the estimated R31-million spent.”

ActionSA also strongly condemned the expenditure, arguing that it is unacceptable for the department to spend millions on luxury travel while local communities continue to suffer from a lack of basic services and infrastructure.

“Nation branding cannot become a blank cheque for excessive government spending,” said ActionSA MP Dereleen James. “Every rand spent on luxury travel and hospitality is a rand not invested in sports fields, community facilities, and opportunities for young South Africans.”

James emphasised that this controversy is precisely why ActionSA initiated the Enhanced Cabinet Perks Cut Bill, which aims to curb unnecessary public expenditure. She added that public representatives must remain fully transparent about every cent spent on taxpayer-funded travel, accommodation, and hospitality.

In response to the backlash, McKenzie promised to deliver a breakdown of the expenditure.

“I should be fired and jailed if I used R31m on myself on this trip,” McKenzie fired back. “You know me; I will bring receipts publicly. Your hate for me reveals your stupidity clearly. I will show SA taxpayers exactly how every cent of their money was used.”

Editors Note: Our sports journalist Mahlatse Mphahlele was part of the media cohort whose trip to the World Cup was partly sponsored by the Sports Department.

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