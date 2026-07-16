POLL | Did MPs do enough to hold Senzo Mchunu accountable?

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The parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system is facing a backlash over its draft preliminary report which found no evidence of criminality against suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and other senior officials.

According to the draft, no evidence was led before the committee proving Mchunu entered into a corrupt agreement or acted on the instructions of a criminal cartel when he disbanded the political killings task team in December 2024.

However, the report did note Mchunu, who has been on special leave for a year, faces unresolved integrity and executive accountability concerns regarding how he handled the disbandment.

Several members of the committee have strongly criticised the findings, with some arguing their initial input was omitted from the final recommendations.

The MK Party slammed the draft as “politically sanitised” to protect the government of national unity, while other MPs complained their recommendations were diluted and whitewashed.

The report’s findings are not yet finalised. The committee must send the draft to all implicated individuals for comment before submitting the final report to the National Assembly.

TimesLIVE