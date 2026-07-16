‘Premature and irrational’: Lekganyane says ad hoc committee work is ongoing

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The chairperson of parliament’s ad hoc committee Soviet Lekganyane has raised concerns over reports that it has cleared some individuals of wrongdoing.

The committee investigating alleged criminal justice system corruption released its draft preliminary report on Tuesday, which cleared several high-profile figures of direct criminal conduct and links to underground criminal networks. Among those cleared in the draft are suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and suspended deputy commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

According to the draft, no evidence was led before the committee proving Mchunu entered into a corrupt agreement or acted on the instructions of a criminal cartel when he disbanded the political killings task team (PKTT) in December 2024. However, the report did note Mchunu faces unresolved integrity and executive accountability concerns regarding his handling of the disbandment.

The committee has faced a public backlash and criticism from several MPs who argued the recommendations had been watered down.

In response, Lekganyane warned against drawing premature conclusions, saying the document is a working draft and not final.

“The chairperson dismisses these reports as premature, irrational and gullible, and wishes to place on record that while the committee has begun deliberations on the draft preliminary report, no final conclusions have been made,” said parliamentary spokesperson Malatswa Molepo.

The committee is actively debating the findings and an updated draft will be tabled next week for further discussion, said Molepo. Before a report is formally adopted and submitted to the National Assembly, the committee will send the draft to all implicated individuals for their comments.

Lekganyane stressed substantial work lies ahead.

“The commentary is akin to putting the cart before the horse based on a draft preliminary report that is subject to change,” Lekganyane said. “Though members of the committee agree with most of the contents, there are varying findings and recommendations that must be incorporated.”

He urged the public to have confidence in the committee’s ability to conduct robust oversight.

“Once the committee has concluded its processes, the Speaker of the National Assembly will table the report and inform the public accordingly.

“We urge the public to trust the process and their elected representatives to make determinations that are evidence-based, impartial and judicious.”

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