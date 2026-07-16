Senior Eastern Cape traditional leader Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso dies

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Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders chair Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso has died suddenly, sending shockwaves through traditional leadership structures and government across the country.

The 63-year-old Gwadiso died in his sleep at his home in Nkanunu Great Place in Ngqeleni on Thursday morning.

His death was confirmed by his family, Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders deputy chair Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima and Contralesa provincial chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyane.

Gwadiso’s elder brother Nkosi Dumisani Gwadiso said his brother died in his sleep.

“I spoke to him last night and he said he [had] a headache. We suspect that this is cardiac failure,” Gwadiso said.

Gwadiso was elected chair of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders in June 2022 after a closely contested election in Bhisho.

One of Gwadiso’s final high-profile engagements was less than two weeks ago when he met President Cyril Ramaphosa during the president’s courtesy visit to Western Thembuland King Siyambonga Dalimvula Matanzima at Qamata Great Place outside Cofimvaba

He secured 14 votes to defeat then acting chair Nkosi Langa Mavuso, who received 13 votes, while Nkosi Vuyani Gwebindlala polled 10 votes. The election followed the dissolution of the previous house leadership in 2020.

Before assuming the provincial position, Gwadiso served as the inaugural chair of the OR Tambo Local House of Traditional Leaders from 2017 until April 2022.

He was also the acting head of the AmaKhonjwaso Traditional Council in Ngqeleni in the Western Mpondoland Kingdom, deputising for his brother, Nkosi Dumisani Gwadiso.

The AmaKhonjwaso are a prominent traditional community of the amaMpondo nation based in Ngqeleni and are led by the Gwadiso royal family from Nkanunu Great Place.

One of Gwadiso’s final high-profile engagements was less than two weeks ago when he met President Cyril Ramaphosa during the president’s courtesy visit to Western Thembuland King Siyambonga Dalimvula Matanzima at Qamata Great Place outside Cofimvaba.

During the meeting, traditional leaders raised issues including rural development, the role of traditional leadership and the country’s illegal immigration challenges.

Before rising through the structures of organised traditional leadership, Gwadiso served as one of Contralesa’s senior traditional leaders in the organisation’s national business wing.

Tributes from traditional leaders and government officials are expected to pour in as news of his death spreads.

Daily Dispatch