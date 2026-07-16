RECORDED | High court hears Ramaphosa’s urgent bid to halt impeachment process

It is day 2 of the hearing of an urgent application at the Western Cape High Court brought by President Cyril Ramaphosa in a bid to halt parliament’s section 89 impeachment proceedings.
The president wants the process suspended pending the review of the section 89 independent panel report that found he has a prima facie case to answer over the Phala Phala matter.
Video courtesy of SABC
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