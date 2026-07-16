Politics

RECORDED | Khampepe commission investigating TRC cases continues

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The Khampepe Commission of Inquiry probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation into and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

Video courtesy of SABC

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