Centre and centre-right parties must coalesce, says Afrikanerbond

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Jan Bosman, chief secretary of the Afrikanerbond, has called for a centre, centre-right coalition. Picture:

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The national council of the Afrikanerbond believes that the time has come for political parties in the centre and centre-right to adopt a mature approach towards coalition formations.

The grouping has urged parties to refrain from political infighting and point-scoring, calling these actions counterproductive.

Instead, they want these formations to capitalise on a possible further ANC decline in an environment where local government and many municipalities are at a breaking point due to crises like collapsing infrastructure, poor service delivery and corruption.

This is according to a statement released by its chief secretary, Jan Bosman, who indicated that this is a stance adopted by their council.

“The local elections of November 2026 will undoubtedly mark a critical turning point in South African politics. Political parties, especially those in the centre and centre-right, must already begin to adopt a mature, pragmatic approach focused on co-operation rather than division.”

Bosman characterised voters, regardless of background, as having the same basic needs, which range from constitutional values and the rule of law, safer communities and effective crime prevention, to functioning service delivery and a free, competitive economy.

“The forthcoming local elections will be less about ideology and more about practical results in the form of reliable services, financial discipline, economic growth, and professional management.

“Many municipalities could end up being governed by strong centre and centre-right coalition agreements, which could dramatically influence the national political environment as well.”

The Afrikanerbond chief secretary said the real question in this election would not be one of numbers but whether parties and voters regarded their different identities, cultures, histories, land policies and the pace of change as less important than their shared interests.

“It is an 80% common interests agreement,” he said.

The grouping’s envisioned scenario, which would get their full endorsement as a Christian democratic organisation, would have to enlist the following as priorities:

The relentless combating of corruption;

Professional administration and merit-based appointments;

Reliable infrastructure and service delivery;

Safe communities; and

Local economic growth and the protection of taxpayers/

Bosman said parties would need to clarify their position on these 80% commonalities before the election to give voters an opportunity to vote with confidence for stability and results.

“Coalitions require mutual respect, the preservation of party identity, consensus rather than dominance, and an ethical foundation characterised by integrity and, in particular, compliance with agreements.”

The Afrikanerbond council warned that should parties continue to place emphasis on political mudslinging, the vote would be fragmented.

“If parties continue to spend their energy distinguishing themselves through petty and immature debate and personal attacks, rather than defeating the ANC and poor governance, votes will be split, coalitions will be unstable, and existing power structures will persist. That would mean continued decline.

“Future success depends on political maturity: ‘differ without dividing’, with an emphasis on common ground.”

According to Bosman, priority must be given to municipalities that serve as professional service organisations rather than ideological battlegrounds.

“The 2026 election presents a historic opportunity for a centre and centre-right alternative – provided leaders and voters unite behind tangible results. It demands honest self-reflection, agreements concluded in advance, and an unwavering commitment to place the national interest above self-interest. Without this, local government’s potential will remain unrealised – and communities will continue to pay the price."

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