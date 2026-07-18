Politics

THE POLITICAL ARENA | Inside SA’s lobbying debate: power, influence and politics

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The controversy surrounding Tony Leon, Resolve Communications and allegations of lobbying on behalf of clients, including Starlink, has sparked a wider debate about political influence, transparency and accountability in South Africa.

In this episode of The Political Arena, Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee is joined by Sowetan editor Sibongakonke Shoba, Business Day parliamentary correspondent Tara Roos and Sunday Times and TimesLIVE politics reporter Sisanda Aluta Mbolekwa to unpack what lobbying really means, where it crosses the line and whether South Africa needs stronger regulation.

The panel explores the difference between lobbying, state capture and corruption; examines how political influence operates in parties, including the ANC, DA, MK Party and EFF; and discusses why the Leon controversy has reignited calls for greater transparency around who has access to government decision-makers.

The discussion also considers how lobbying shapes public policy, what parliament can do to regulate the industry and why stronger disclosure requirements could become essential to protecting South Africa’s democracy.

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