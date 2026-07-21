Andrea Johnson refutes claims Lt-Gen Khumalo was arrested to stall investigations

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It is not true the corruption case against police crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo was meant to block investigations into serious organised crime, Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson told the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday.

Johnson, testifying at the inquiry for the first time on Tuesday, pushed back against the allegation made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against the directorate.

Mkhwanazi previously testified the corruption investigation against Khumalo was a move to delay serious organised crime investigations. Khumalo is leader of the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team (PKTT) with a mandate to investigate political assassinations and other serious crimes.

“I would be remiss if I did not dismiss the suggestion that Lt-Gen Khumalo was arrested because he was the co-ordinator of the PKTT. This suggestion is anything but true. It is as false as it is unfortunate,” Johnson told the inquiry.

Khumalo was charged with corruption in 2025 related to the South African Police Service crime intelligence unit’s employment of “unqualified civilian” Brig Dineo Mokwele in a senior post.

Johnson said at the time her office probed the corruption case against Khumalo, it was not aware he was managing the PKTT, and the case could therefore not have been aimed at delaying the work of the PKTT.

“The truth is Idac was investigating Lt-Gen Khumalo in his capacity as divisional commissioner of crime intelligence for alleged unlawful conduct that manifested itself in the execution of his duties in that capacity,” she said.

Johnson’s office also faces allegations that it acted outside its mandate by investigating Khumalo and other top cops in crime intelligence.

Johnson, however, also refuted those allegations.

The case against Khumalo came to the attention of Johnson’s office through a complaint by MP Fadiel Adams.

“The allegations concerning Lt-Gen Khumalo and co-accused came to the attention of Idac by way of a referral made in terms of section 27 of the National Prosecuting Authority Act,” Johnson said.

She contended the case was within the mandate of the directorate.

“When one looks at all the cases referred to Idac by Mr Adams, they depict the capture of systems and process for private interests by the head of crime intelligence and other senior managers,” she said.

“The picture that has emerged is that the appointment and installation of certain persons in certain positions within the crime intelligence unit by Lt-Gen Khumalo and his co-accused persons helped them strategically to access funding without following proper processes.”

Business Day