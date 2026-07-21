Defence could benefit from strategic private partnership, says Holomisa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Deputy minister of defence and military veterans Bantu Holomisa has suggested ways in which public-private partnerships could operate in the defence field. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Defence and military veterans deputy minister Bantu Holomisa says public-private partnerships should be explored as a strategic instrument to advance the interests of his department.

However, this would not be a private sector frenzy which would see the complete handing over of state assets, but rather a meaningful partnership that would benefit all stakeholders.

“When I speak about public-private partnerships (PPP), I am not speaking about selling off the assets of the department of defence. I am not speaking about selling military land to the highest bidder. I am not speaking about compromising national security.“

Instead, Holomisa insisted that he was referring to the carefully structured mobilisation of private capital and expertise in areas where this could assist the state to deliver infrastructure and services more efficiently.

Speaking at the defence industry lekgotla, the deputy minister told delegates this process had to be lawful and transparent.

“South Africa’s PPP framework exists precisely because government recognises that the private sector can, under appropriate conditions, contribute capital, expertise, innovation and long-term operational capacity to public infrastructure projects.”

According to the deputy minister, defence land is one aspect that could be used as a strategic asset.

The national defence white paper has previously recorded that the SANDF controls approximately 500,000 hectares of state- owned land. The paper also emphasised the need for cost-effective utilisation and rationalisation of military land.

Holomisa said this land was not simply a commercial asset, but rather a strategic national asset.

“There may be opportunities for carefully structured partnerships in which the state retains ownership and control while private partners provide capital, construction expertise, technology or operational capacity.

“This could include, subject to proper feasibility studies and all applicable legal and security requirements, military housing, health and hospital infrastructure, logistics and maintenance facilities, training and support infrastructure, modernisation of selected military bases and other infrastructure required to support the SANDF.“

According to the deputy minister, the question was not whether government should commercialise the defence estate, but rather to use their existing assets more intelligently to support the defence mission.

In addition, Holomisa also referred to the role of institutional investors, which he believed the department should engage with.

“The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), for example, manages substantial institutional capital and has established experience in property and unlisted investments. However, it has also suffered significant losses in the past on certain unlisted investments involving billions of rands in pensioners’ money.”

The PIC has property investment activities including investment in sectors such as office, industrial, specialised property and student accommodation.

Holomisa questioned whether the defence department, alongside other relevant government departments and agencies could engage institutional investors to explore carefully structured and long-term infrastructure investment opportunities.

“The principle is straightforward. A credible investor provides capital for a project. The project is constructed and maintained according to agreed standards. The state obtains the required infrastructure and service. The investor receives an agreed return over an agreed period. At the end of the agreed arrangement, the asset may return to the state in accordance with the terms of the contract.”

The deputy minister insisted that although worth looking into, no such arrangement should be entered into merely because there was money available.

“Every proposal must be tested against national security requirements, value for money affordability, long-term fiscal implications, ownership and control, procurement law security legislation, risk allocation, local industrial participation and broader national interest.”

TimesLIVE