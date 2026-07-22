AfriForum demands detailed receipts for McKenzie’s R31m World Cup trip

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

AfriForum has submitted a request in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) demanding that sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie provide full disclosure regarding his delegation’s R31m trip to the Fifa World Cup.

Earlier this week, the minister released a media statement detailing how his department spent the R31m. McKenzie clarified that the department directly funded 75 of the 151 individuals in the delegation.

The funded group comprised 18 government officials, including the minister, two support staff members, the director-general, and a project team, alongside 30 artists and cultural performers and 27 members of the 2010 Bafana Bafana legends squad.

According to the minister, the largest portion of the budget, R10m, went towards programme activities and activations. Another R7.86m was allocated to official travel expenses for government officials, including international flights, accommodation, local transport, travel insurance and daily allowances.

Additionally, R6.71m was spent to fund the 2010 Bafana Bafana legends team for a match against Mexican legends; R3.36m was used for official hospitality venues in Atlanta and Monterrey; and R3.01m was spent buying 294 official match tickets in three host cities.

However, AfriForum says McKenzie’s statement lacked transparency and failed to provide supporting documentation to account for the expenditure.

“AfriForum has, therefore, requested to see the full invoices, audits and other relevant financial documents for this trip,” the organisation said.

Ernst van Zyl, head of public relations at AfriForum, argued that the total expenditure was unjustifiably high.

“There is no way a trip of this nature could have cost that much unless funds were grossly mismanaged or spent on luxuries. The public deserves clarity,” he said.

Van Zyl noted that the money could have been far better used to help underprivileged schools or support the national women’s hockey team, which recently revealed severe financial strain ahead of their own World Cup. Players on the hockey team have to self-fund their travel and accommodation to represent South Africa.

“Instead of using the R31m on sports bursaries, upgrading facilities at underprivileged schools, or supporting a national hockey team facing a severe lack of backing, it appears this massive sum was spent on expensive hotels and fine dining. It is shameless,” said Van Zyl.

Opposition parties, including the DA, ActionSA and the GOOD Party, have also strongly condemned the department’s spending.

The GOOD Party called on the department to redirect its financial support to the national women’s hockey team rather than spending millions on travel.

“GOOD calls on the department to immediately meet the South African Hockey Association (Saha) and develop an expedited payment structure for these athletes,” the party said. “With trips requiring under R60,000 per player, it is ridiculous to see figures exceeding R400,000 being spent per department member for the World Cup.

“If the department has the budget for such endeavours, it should immediately cover our struggling sportsmen and sportswomen.”

Editors note: Our sports journalist Mahlatse Mphahlele was part of the media cohort whose trip to the World Cup was partly sponsored by the sports department.

TimesLIVE