DA announces it will launch its election manifesto in Johannesburg on August 8

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The DA has set out its roadmap leading up to SA's local government elections. Picture:

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The DA has revealed that the party will be presenting its array of political promises to SA on August 8, ahead of the local government elections.

Carrying a slogan of “towns and cities that work for all”, DA national campaign manager Ashor Sarupen said their offer to the country was very simple.

“If you want your town or city to work, you need a DA local government. The fullness of the DA’s offer will be made in our national manifesto.”

Speaking at a media briefing in Cape Town on Wednesday, the party explained that the contents of its manifesto would emanate from the national policy conference the party held last year, as well as its April federal congress which approved various policy proposals.

“Our manifesto builds on years of DA governance experience, blended with aspirational innovations to make life better for millions of residents, and a very frank account of the serious challenges hundreds of local governments face today after 32 years of failed governance at local level.”

Sarupen said their manifesto has been vastly canvassed across party structures as well as through significant consultation, and workshopped with an array of expert inputs, costings and economic modelling.

“This past weekend the manifesto went through its final approval step when the DA’s federal council considered it. It is now ready for launch.”

The City of Johannesburg has been revealed as the launchpad and venue from which party leader Geordin Hill-Lewis will present the party’s promises to the electorate.

“This is one of the most significant and symbolic places in South Africa. The failure of this particular local metro government has left it devastated and broken. And the hope of turning it around rests only in the ballot box now.”

Sarupen described this decision as the party’s declaration that they have the absolute intention to govern Johannesburg after the election. “It will be a political rally, with thousands of DA supporters.”

He said their election campaign for 2026 was going strong and their intent was “full steam ahead”.

“Our public representatives, our structures, members, activists and our volunteers are hard at work speaking to South Africans on a day-to-day basis about what matters most to them.”

Sarupen said DA foot soldiers were present in every corner of the country, proving that the party was growing.

“The footprint of our campaign continues to expand. Our recent victory in Emfuleni ward 28 was an outright DA victory in a 100% township ward. This victory shows that the DA is growing and winning in every part of South Africa. The DA continues to appeal to more and more voters in South Africa. This is reflected not only in our by-election wins but in our external polls and research too.”

He said their membership book showed the party had reached its largest number of paid-up and audited members. “This number has grown in tens of thousands since the DA’s entry into the government of national unity.”

The DA’s membership base as a percentage of vote share far exceeded international standards, he boasted.

Sarupen said the trend in other democracies was a decline in paid-up party membership, in favour of a more casual, online and social media following.

Co-campaign manager Wener Horn set out the DA’s campaign roadmap, which includes plans to criss-cross the country in search of voter support.

However, he maintained that their campaign had already begun last year when they set out to recruit councillor and mayoral candidates to represent the party.

“The DA has been first out of the blocks at every step of this campaign so far. We opened candidate selection before any other party, ensuring a meticulous and thorough process.

“Our candidate selection process began in early 2025 and received its highest number of applications, from the most diverse range of wards across South Africa. This demonstrates the growth and size of the DA. It also shows that, in more and more places, the DA is seen as the hope for change.”

Following the opening of their online candidate nomination system, the DA said that they were ready to submit in six of the nine provinces. “Our candidate selection process is ahead of schedule, and in six of the nine provinces, candidate lists have already been completed and approved by the federal executive.

“These candidates have been legally vetted, interviewed, tested, qualification-checked, and assessed through a rigorous process to evaluate their work ethic and commitment to communities.”

Horn said these were clear indicators that their internal processes were proceeding according to schedule.

“In addition to councillor candidates, the DA has already announced mayoral candidates in metros and local municipalities across South Africa. Where we have identified winnable municipalities, DA mayoral candidates are leading the charge to get those places working.”

Horn took a swipe at rival political parties, some of which are yet to announce mayoral candidates or conclude their party representatives.

“We note that other parties promised to announce mayoral candidates this week but have failed to do so. We can only speculate that internal divisions have prevented them from doing so.

“The DA’s mayoral candidates are already hard at work campaigning for outright victories,” he said.

TimesLIVE