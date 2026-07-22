EFF to unveil mayoral candidates for key metros as it seeks to claw back urban support

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The EFF will unveil its mayoral candidates for strategic municipalities when it launches its local government election manifesto this weekend.

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The EFF will unveil its mayoral candidates for strategic municipalities when it launches its local government election manifesto this weekend, marking the start of an aggressive push to regain ground in South Africa’s major metros after suffering setbacks in the 2024 elections.

The EFF will be breaking from tradition, having historically announced its candidates after elections.

Secretary-general Marshall Dlamini said the party had identified municipalities where it believes it can secure victories and had completed an internal process to select candidates who will lead its campaigns.

“We have identified those municipalities. We have done our research, we’ve done our study, we know our weaknesses, we know our strengths, and we know what we are going for,” Dlamini said in an interview with Sunday Times.

“Through our manifesto, we will be announcing mayoral candidates for those strategic municipalities across the nine provinces.”

The announcement comes as the EFF seeks to reverse declining support in key metropolitan municipalities, where coalition politics is expected to once again shape the outcome of the November local government elections.

In the 2024 national and provincial elections, the party’s support fell across several of the country’s largest metros.

Despite those losses, Dlamini said the EFF was confident its organisational restructuring and election preparations had positioned it for stronger performances in the upcoming polls.

We are getting into this fight to take everything because it makes it easier to implement your policies once you have an outright majority. — Marshall Dlamini, EFF secretary-general

The party has spent the past year reorganising its structures by creating sub-regions, a move Dlamini said had improved mobilisation, voter registration and service to branches.

The unveiling of mayoral candidates also comes as rival parties place prominent leaders at the forefront of their campaigns. ActionSA has already named party leader Herman Mashaba as its Johannesburg mayoral candidate, while the ANC is expected to field high-profile figures in several metros, and the DA is leveraging Helen Zille’s prominence in their Johannesburg race.

However, Dlamini dismissed the notion that elections should be fought on personalities.

“We’re not chasing prominence; we’re chasing quality,” he said.

“We need capable leaders, qualified leaders with the skill and the knowledge so that when they are given responsibility they can patch potholes, build roads, provide water and electricity, create jobs and make municipalities work.”

He said the EFF had deliberately chosen to unveil its candidates alongside its manifesto because governance commitments should come before personalities.

“It is no point announcing a mayoral candidate before people know what they are expected to implement,” Dlamini said.

“Our manifesto becomes the blueprint. It tells our candidates what is expected of them because it was developed through consultations with branches, communities, NGOs and organised formations. It is a people’s manifesto.”

He said the selection process followed extensive consultations within the party’s structures, with competence, discipline and commitment to the EFF’s programme carrying greater weight than public profile.

While Dlamini acknowledged that coalition governments were likely to remain a feature of local politics, he said the EFF’s immediate objective was to secure outright majorities wherever possible.

“We are getting into this fight to take everything because it makes it easier to implement your policies once you have an outright majority,” he said.

Should no party secure outright control, Dlamini said any coalition negotiations would be guided by the EFF’s manifesto rather than personalities or positions. He reiterated that the party would not enter into coalitions with the DA or the Freedom Front Plus, saying the two parties remained fundamentally opposed to the EFF’s programme of economic transformation.