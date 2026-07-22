WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission of inquiry hearings continue

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into corruption in the criminal justice system continues on Wednesday.
Video courtesy of the SABC.
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The Madlanga commission of inquiry into corruption in the criminal justice system continues on Wednesday.
Video courtesy of the SABC.
Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move
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