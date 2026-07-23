ATM calls for parliamentary probe into working conditions in gig economy

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ATM leader Vuyo Zungula has called on parliament to probe labour conditions in the digital platform economy. File photo:

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called on parliament to urgently investigate labour conditions in South Africa’s rapidly growing digital platform economy. It warns that thousands of e-hailing and delivery workers are vulnerable to exploitation amid gaps in labour and immigration regulation.

In a letter to the portfolio committee on employment and labour, ATM MP Vuyo Zungula asked the committee to include an urgent engagement on employment conditions, labour protections and regulatory shortcomings affecting workers in the digital platform sector as part of its third-term programme.

“South Africa’s labour market is evolving rapidly as digital platforms reshape how people access employment and generate income. E-hailing, food delivery, courier, logistics and online retail platforms now provide work for thousands of people, many of whom depend on this sector as their primary source of income,” said Zungula.

He said while these platforms had created economic opportunities, their expansion had outpaced the development of an appropriate regulatory framework, leaving serious uncertainty regarding:

employment status;

minimum earnings;

social protection;

occupational health and safety;

algorithmic management; and

corporate accountability.

Recent revelations surrounding the Checkers Sixty60 delivery service highlighted the need for parliamentary intervention, he said.

“Checkers confirmed that about 70% of its delivery drivers are foreign nationals, with no clarity on how many possess valid documentation or lawful authorisation to work in South Africa, as driving is not a scarce skill.”

In South Africa, many delivery riders and e-hailing drivers remain classified as independent contractors and consequently lack equivalent guarantees — Vuyo Zungula, ATM MP

The uncertainty raises legitimate concerns over recruitment practices, worker verification and compliance with labour and immigration laws, he said.

“These concerns are compounded by reports of long working hours, low earnings, job insecurity and significant safety risks in the delivery sector, while e-hailing drivers have protested against unprofitable fares and commission deductions reportedly reaching 40%-50% on certain trips.”

The employment and labour department has already acknowledged many of the challenges facing platform workers, said Zungula.

“The department has itself acknowledged that platform work is frequently associated with low pay, underpayment, excessive working hours, job insecurity and unfair discrimination. In May 2026 the minister further recognised concerns regarding the absence of minimum-wage guarantees, paid sick leave, social security and collective-bargaining rights for many platform workers.”

Drawing comparisons with international developments, Zungula said the UK has taken stronger steps to protect workers in the gig economy after its supreme court recognised Uber drivers as workers entitled to benefits such as earning the national living wage and paid annual leave.

“In South Africa, many delivery riders and e-hailing drivers remain classified as independent contractors and consequently lack equivalent guarantees relating to minimum earnings, paid leave, employer-supported medical and accident cover, UIF benefits, retirement provision and statutory injury-on-duty protection.”

This disparity is particularly concerning because such workers are routinely exposed to road accidents, violent crime, adverse weather and pressure to complete trips within demanding timeframes, he said.

Parliament should determine whether independent contractor arrangements are allowing companies to shift commercial and occupational risks onto workers while avoiding the legal obligations associated with formal employment, he said.

Parliament must ensure that innovation creates decent and lawful employment rather than a convenient mechanism through which companies transfer commercial risks to workers while retaining control over their livelihoods — Zungula

Zungula urged the committee to summon major platform companies — including Uber South Africa, Bolt South Africa, inDrive, Uber Eats, Mr D, Checkers Sixty60, Pingo Delivery, Pick n Pay ASAP! and the Takealot Delivery Team — to explain their:

employment models;

recruitment practices;

remuneration structures; and

compliance with South African law.

He proposed that the committee hear submissions from the departments of employment & labour, home affairs, trade, industry & competition and communications & digital technologies, as well as the CCMA, UIF, Compensation Fund, Nedlac, Statistics SA, organised labour, platform worker organisations, labour-law experts and academics.

Among the issues Zungula wants parliament to examine are:

whether platform workers are correctly classified as independent contractors;

whether a sector-specific minimum earnings standard should be introduced;

whether workers have adequate access to UIF, Compensation Fund and other social protections; and

whether commission structures, algorithmic management, ratings systems and account deactivations are transparent and subject to fair dispute-resolution processes.

He called for scrutiny of recruitment and worker verification processes to determine whether they comply with labour and immigration legislation, as well as whether poor working conditions are discouraging the recruitment and retention of South African workers.

Zungula said the committee should convene dedicated engagements with government departments, digital platform companies, worker representatives and labour experts as soon as parliament’s third term begins.

“The digital platform sector cannot continue to expand without corresponding obligations towards the people whose labour sustains it.

“Parliament must ensure that innovation creates decent and lawful employment rather than a convenient mechanism through which companies transfer commercial risks to workers while retaining control over their livelihoods.”

TimesLIVE