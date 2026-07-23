IN PICS | ‘Labour enforcers’ march on Durban businesses seeking work

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About 600 demonstrators took to the streets in Overport, Durban, on Thursday seeking job opportunities and trying to root out illegal immigrants. Picture:

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Several hundred protesters brought businesses to a halt when they marched in the Overport and Sydenham areas of Durban on Thursday.

About 600 demonstrators marched along Brickfield Road, Overport, Durban, on Thursday under a 'Labour Laws Enforcement' banner. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Marching under a Labour Laws Enforcement (LLE) Siyofesa banner — a spinoff from the MK Party’s labor desk — the 600-strong group attracted a large number of unemployed people seeking work.

The group called for stricter enforcement of labour laws, the rooting out of illegal foreigners, greater employer accountability and protection of workers’ rights.

The national spokesperson of LLE, Mthobisi Shinga, said their campaigns against illegal migrants were beginning to bear fruit.

Hundreds of demonstrators joined a march in Overport looking for employed illegal migrants. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

He said about 70 job opportunities had been created since they started their campaign.

“Many of these jobs are general work from different companies,” he said, adding that they were going to place 10 more people at a Durban garage which had previously hired foreigners.

Shinga said they would use a fair and transparent recruitment process when choosing people to be placed at workstations.

About 600 demonstrators in Overport, Durban, visited businesses in the area to see if they were any employment opportunities. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

The LLE procession started at Tills Crescent/Brickfield Road area, moving along the usually busy sector where most businesses elected to temporarily close as a precautionary measure.

The group stopped outside various shops, including butchers and retail stores, calling on employers to ensure workers’ rights were being protected and that no illegal foreigners were being employed.

About 600 demonstrators marched in Overport, Durban on Thursday. Many businesses were closed despite a strong police presence. Picture: (SANDILE N)

The procession then moved along Sparks Road and crossed an intersection at the corner of Sparks and Randles roads, gathering near Spearman Road intersection.

The large crowd dispersed, breaking into smaller groups that approached companies and businesses seeking employent opportunities.

One of the participants, Lunga Zulu from Eshowe in northern KwaZulu-Natal, said he had decided to take part because he was seeking employment.

Zulu, who has a marketing diploma, said he was there because of a lack of opportunities in the country.

“I am looking for any opportunity, from general work to driving. I will even take a learnership opportunity,” he said.

Zulu said he was hopeful that people like him would start receiving employment opportunities following the March and March campaigns.

Protesters run during a march in Overport on Thursday. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Another participant, Thembalethu Ngcobo from Mayville, said she lived off her child support grant because she was not working.

Ngcobo, 23, said she had spent a year without a job after her contract at a big retail shop ended in 2024. “I am looking for a cashier’s position because I have experience in that field.”

A march official engages with police at the march in Overport on Thursday. Picture: (SANDILE )

Multiple law enforcement and security vehicles, including public order policing units and metro police vehicles, were stationed at various points along the route maintaining a visible presence and managing traffic flow.

Private security and civic organisations provided back-up support and assistance.

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