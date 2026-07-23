Joburg orders probe after allegations of R4bn financial misconduct

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Johannesburg deputy mayor Loyiso Masuku says the city is committed to accountability. Picture:

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The City of Johannesburg has ordered an independent investigation into 13 cases of alleged financial misconduct amounting to more than R4bn, saying officials implicated in the matters could face disciplinary action or criminal charges if wrongdoing is found.

The council approved the referral to the city’s independent disciplinary board, under the Municipal Finance Management Act, on Wednesday after allegations were made of unauthorised, irregular and wasteful expenditure across several municipal departments.

The board will now decide whether the matters warrant full investigations.

The move comes as Johannesburg faces growing public scrutiny over governance, service delivery and the management of municipal finances.

Joburg deputy mayor Loyiso Masuku said the council’s decision showed the city was serious about holding officials accountable.

“Yesterday’s resolution sends a clear message that the City of Johannesburg is committed to ensuring that accountability extends beyond financial reporting and that consequence management will be pursued wherever the facts and the law require it,” she said.

The municipality stressed that the council’s decision should not be interpreted as a finding of guilt against any official.

Instead, it said the disciplinary board would independently assess each case before deciding whether further investigations were merited.

The city drew a distinction between the accounting treatment of irregular expenditure and the conduct of officials, said Masuku. Council may, in some instances, regularise or write off expenditure where investigations concluded that there was no financial loss or prejudice to the municipality.

However, that did not shield officials from accountability if there was evidence they acted unlawfully or negligently, she added.

Masuku said the city was committed to dealing with allegations of financial misconduct transparently and without fear or favour. She said allowing independent governance structures to carry out their work was important to gain public trust.

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