MPs again unhappy with ‘diluted’ report of inquiry into criminal justice system

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The parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system sits at Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town. File picture: Gallo/

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Members of parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system have again hit a wall in trying to finalise their report.

The committee met on Thursday to consider a third preliminary draft after MPs rejected the second version. They labelled the previous draft “watered down”, claiming it failed to reflect their submissions and appeared to clear several high-profile figures of direct criminal conduct and ties to underground syndicates.

Among those cleared in that earlier draft were suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and suspended deputy commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

According to the document, no evidence was presented proving Mchunu entered into a corrupt agreement or acted on behalf of a criminal cartel when he disbanded the political killings task team in December 2024. However, the draft did note that Mchunu still faces unresolved concerns over integrity and executive accountability.

MPs from different parties, including the EFF, the MK Party, the ANC and ActionSA argued that the second draft omitted critical information provided by their parties. Consequently, the document was sent back to the parliamentary content team for revisions.

However, when the committee reconvened on Thursday to review the updated report, members voiced the same frustrations.

EFF MP Leigh-Anne Mathys suggested discarding the draft once more, questioning who was directing the content team.

“We don’t know on whose instruction the content team is drafting this report,” Mathys said. “It’s not a reflection of our consolidated inputs. Our inputs are not captured. I suggest we get a new content team if we have to.”

Mathys made an example of the EFF’s formal request that MP Fadiel Adams and Idac head Andrea Johnson be charged with perjury was missing from the draft. She raised suspicions that a third party might be influencing the document’s content.

Committee chair Soviet Lekganyane proposed going through the draft page by page to make amendments and ensure every party’s input was properly represented.

However, MK Party MP David Skosana dismissed the idea as a time-consuming exercise, arguing that members had already provided their feedback. He warned that repeatedly submitting adjustments only for them to be ignored made the committee look “stupid,” and urged the drafting team to go back to the drawing board to “do the right thing”.

The ANC aligned with the EFF and MK Party’s concerns but agreed with the chair’s hands-on approach. ANC MP Mdumiseni Ntuli suggested that the final report explicitly detail what each individual party recommended to make the exercise worthwhile.

ActionSA MP Dereleen James echoed the frustration: “It’s watered down to an extent that you sit with your submissions and can’t even tell if this speaks to what you have submitted.

“It’s concerning. This report is not a reflection of the months of work we have done.”

Patriotic Alliance (PA) MP Ashley Sauls took a different stance, refusing to “join the chorus” rejecting the report. Sauls maintained that he could see progress between the drafts.

“I disagree with the position. In the draft report, there are 288 party submissions tracked line by line, which includes the EFF’s inputs,” Sauls noted. While acknowledging the document wasn’t perfect, he argued it generally reflected what parties had submitted.

Sauls’ comments drew sharp reactions. Skosana accused him of trying to sound “smarter” than everyone else, while Mathys told Sauls to “shut up”, reiterating that key submissions had been diluted. “His input is incorrect. He’s abusing his platform,” Mathys said.

After the heated debate, senior content adviser Christine Silkstone acknowledged the committee’s frustration and promised further adjustments would be made.

“It’s disappointing the way the committee feels at this stage,” Silkstone said. “I want to acknowledge that we have taken the members’ concerns on board. We agree the report is not perfect, it’s a draft preliminary report.”

Silkstone reaffirmed the team’s commitment to refining the document and asked members not to underestimate the work already put into it.

Committee members were advised to submit all desired alterations in writing directly to the drafting team.

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