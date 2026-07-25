Bosa axes MPL over unpaid party levies

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Musi Maimane's party has expelled Gauteng MPL Ayanda Allie for failing to cough up 10% of her state pay as required by Bosa rules. Picture: Luba Lesolle

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Build One South Africa (Bosa) kicked its sole representative in the Gauteng legislature, Ayanda Allie, out of its ranks this week because she refused to hand over the 10% slice of her MPL’s pay, as required by the party.

This is according to documents seen by the Sunday Times after Bosa announced on Thursday that it had expelled Allie for a violation of the party’s code of conduct.

Her status as Bosa leader in the legislature entitled her to a monthly net salary of R78,000.

The documents say Allie was given repeated reminders from party bosses about her failure to pay the party’s tithe since taking the post after the 2024 elections. The party says that as of last month she was more than R180,000 in arrears.

Allie said on Friday: “I’ve been advised not to comment at the moment.”

But sources who are sympathetic to her said she had refused to pay the party tithe because she had had to pay for her expenses as an MPL, such as travel and constituency work, out of her own pocket, because the party had not passed on state funds provided by the legislature.

Bosa, like other parties, requires levies from its members to help to finance its operations.

Despite several requests, you have not signed or acknowledged the party’s code of conduct, which all public representatives are expected to adhere to as a demonstration of their commitment to our principles, values and discipline

The party warned Allie 12 months ago it intended to institute disciplinary action.

“It has been noted with concern that you have repeatedly failed or refused to comply with direct and reasonable requests and/or instructions issued by party leadership and the HR department,” the warning letter says.

“Despite several requests, you have not signed or acknowledged the party’s code of conduct, which all public representatives are expected to adhere to as a demonstration of their commitment to our principles, values and discipline.”

Allie was told that her actions could constitute misconduct, including insubordination and noncompliance with internal organisational protocols, policies and procedures.

She was asked to state her case and submit written representations as to why the party should not take disciplinary action against her. Allie appears to have failed to respond to the correspondence, sent to her by the party’s operations and finance manager Leonette Ackermann.

We recognise that circumstances may arise which temporarily affect one’s ability to meet these obligations

Bosa urged Allie to let it know if she was experiencing financial difficulties that made it difficult to comply with the tithe requirement.

“We recognise that circumstances may arise which temporarily affect one’s ability to meet these obligations. Should this be the case, we invite you to contact our operations manager to discuss a suitable payment arrangement. Any such arrangement should be confirmed in writing no later than November 14 2025.”

In January this year, the party issued a fresh warning that it planned to take legal steps. A disciplinary committee was convened, with hearings on June 30 and July 3, in which she was accused of breaching the public representatives’ code of conduct and of failing to accept mediation or co-operate with an internal party process.

Bosa’s board, led by its chair, Stevens Mokgalapa, found her guilty on the charges and her party membership was terminated on Wednesday.

But those close to her accused Mokgalapa’s board of overruling a recommendation of the disciplinary panel that a 12-month final written warning be issued — not that she be immediately dismissed.

Mokgalapa said yesterday Bosa was “founded to build a different kind of politics where accountability begins at home, where rules apply equally to everyone and where organisational integrity cannot be compromised for convenience or political expediency”.

The party will pick a new Gauteng MPL in the coming weeks.