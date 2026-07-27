Suspect in court over attempted murder of MK Party district secretary and husband

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A man has been arrested for the attempted murder of MK Party Ilembe district secretary Zanele Mbhamali and her husband. Picture:

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of MK Party Ilembe district secretary Zanele Mbhamali and her husband following an investigation by the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team (PKTT).

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the suspect, Velile Ntshangase, was arrested by the KwaZulu-Natal PKTT.

Ntshangase, from Mahlabathini, appeared before the Ndwedwe district court on Monday facing two counts of attempted murder.

The case was postponed to August 3 to allow the accused to secure legal representation.

According to police, the charges stem from an attack that took place on the night of June 23 at approximately 10.30pm.

Further investigations revealed that a second suspect linked to the case was shot and killed by unknown assailants at his residence on June 29 after returning home from work — Brig Athlenda Mathe, police spokesperson

“It is alleged that Ms Mbhamali and her husband were travelling home along Road P100 towards Ndwedwe when unknown suspects opened fire on their vehicle,” said Mathe.

The KZN PKTT took over the investigation earlier this month.

“Members of the KZN PKTT received the docket on July 10 and immediately commenced investigations which led to the arrest of Ntshangase.”

Investigators have also linked another individual to the case, but police said that suspect was killed before he could be arrested.

“Further investigations revealed that a second suspect linked to the case was shot and killed by unknown assailants at his residence on June 29 after returning home from work.”

Police said investigations into the killing of the second suspect are continuing.

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