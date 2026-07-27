‘They will not get my houses’: Lucky Montana hits back as SIU targets luxury properties

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Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana has vowed to fight the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) legal action, insisting investigators “will not get any of my houses”.

This comes after the unit moved to preserve two luxury properties allegedly linked to corruption.

In a lengthy statement posted on X, Montana said: “The SIU will fail. I have read this script before, repeated so many times, in many different forms. As part of my peace, I stand still and watch. All I know is these will pass.

“The SIU and other organs of state continue to dream of the day they will feed on the carcass of Lucky Montana. But this will not happen, not in this lifetime. I wish the SIU all the best in this latest attempt, but they will not get any of my houses,” he said.

The SIU announced at the weekend that it had secured an order from the Special Tribunal for the preservation of two luxury properties linked to Montana as part of its efforts to recover assets allegedly acquired through corruption.

The properties located in Hurlingham, Johannesburg, and Waterkloof, Pretoria, have a combined value of nearly R16m. The order prohibits Montana from selling, transferring, leasing or otherwise dealing with the properties while civil recovery proceedings continue.

The unit said its investigation uncovered a money trail linking the properties to proceeds from Prasa’s controversial R5.6bn integrated security access management system (Isams) tender awarded to Siyangena Technologies.

The SIU did not obtain any order to freeze my assets — Lucky Montana, former Prasa CEO

Montana is disputing the SIU’s statement.

“Just to separate, at the very outset, fact from fiction. The SIU did not obtain any order to freeze my assets. The legal process is simple: an organ of state would approach a court to seek a provisional order as part of initiating its legal action. You are not notified or served papers at this stage,” he said.

“I was served with papers on or about July 9 and filed my notice to oppose last Thursday. In terms of the uniform rules of the court, I’m required to file my opposing affidavit within 20 working days from the date of the filing of my notice to oppose, which falls on August 19,” he said.

The preservation order follows an SIU investigation which uncovered a direct and uninterrupted money trail linking the acquisition of both properties to proceeds allegedly derived from the Prasa Isams contract awarded to Siyangena Technologies, a subsidiary of TMM Holdings — Selby Makgotho, SIU spokesperson

SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said the tribunal order instructed the registrar of deeds to place caveats on both title deeds to prevent any unauthorised transactions.

“The preservation order follows an SIU investigation which uncovered a direct and uninterrupted money trail linking the acquisition of both properties to proceeds allegedly derived from the Prasa Isams contract awarded to Siyangena Technologies, a subsidiary of TMM Holdings.”

Makgotho said the Isams project was initially introduced to improve security, reduce fare evasion and modernise selected train stations before the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

However, what started as a pilot project was repeatedly expanded with contracts eventually exceeding R5.6bn by April 2016.

According to the SIU, Montana’s declared income could not explain the purchase of either property.

The investigation found that in June 2014, Precise Trade and Invest received R1.85m from ESS, a company within the TMM Group, and a further R4m from TMM Holdings.

The company allegedly transferred R2.25m to conveyancing attorneys, enabling the purchase of the Waterkloof property, which was later registered in Montana’s name.

The SIU said it uncovered a more complex chain of transactions involving the Hurlingham property.

After Siyangena allegedly received substantial payments from Prasa, it allegedly transferred R13m to TMM Holdings. TMM Holdings then transferred R12m to Botswana-based Midtownbrace, whose account reportedly had a zero balance before receiving the funds.

Midtownbrace subsequently transferred R11.5m to conveyancing attorneys, enabling the Hurlingham property to be purchased and registered in Montana’s name in July 2015, according to the allegations.

“The tribunal has directed the respondents to appear on August 11 to show why the interim preservation order should not be made final. It also ordered that the main proceedings against Montana be instituted within 30 days,” said Makgotho.

He described the order as an important step in protecting public assets while the civil recovery process unfolds and that any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during the investigation would be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority.

Montana claimed the latest action is part of a long-running campaign by state institutions to prosecute him over decisions made during his tenure at Prasa.

“Organs of state have over the years worked in a co-ordinated manner to bring me down. I trampled on the toes of government ministers and senior ANC leaders when I refused to give them a share of the R53bn new train contract [the Gibela contract]. They’ve set the dogs [law enforcement agencies] on me. Every time they tried, they failed.”

He also accused investigators and law enforcement agencies of pursuing politically motivated cases against him since 2016. These all failed.

“I’m used to such abuse of power and systematic onslaught. It is now the turn of the SIU. It chose to revive the same manufactured lies to pursue me. I’m at peace with myself and the world around me. I know myself and the deep roots that define me as an African,” he said.

The SIU’s investigation is part of Proclamation R153 of 2024, which authorises probes into allegations of maladministration and corruption at Prasa between January 1 2010 and February 16 2024.

Montana served as Prasa Group CEO from 2009 to 2015. During and after his tenure, multiple state bodies, including the public protector, the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture and the SIU, linked him to alleged procurement irregularities involving the Swifambo locomotive contract and the multibillion-rand Siyangena security systems tender.

Montana denies any wrongdoing.

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