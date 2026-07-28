Ekurhuleni has a 283,000-household housing backlog — DA turns to SAHRC

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City of Ekurhuleni councillors. In June, the DA submitted a memorandum of demands to premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office. Picture:

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DA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Khathutshelo Rasilingwane has laid a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) over the metro’s alleged failure to address the housing crisis in the city.

She said the metro, Gauteng’s manufacturing hub, was littered with incomplete and abandoned housing projects.

In June the DA submitted a memorandum of demands to premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office calling for urgent provincial intervention. “To date, no response has been received. We must now ask for the commission’s intervention,” Rasilingwane said on Tuesday.

Ekurhuleni approved a total overall budget of R71bn for the 2026/27 financial year, with the human settlements department securing a multi-year capital budget allocation of R489m for 2026/27, focusing specifically on bulk infrastructure and the delivery of about 70,000 housing units.

Rasilingwane said the metro accounted for a housing backlog of 283,235 households. “This figure was revealed in response to questions submitted by the DA to the member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for human settlements in October 2025.

“While the city reported progress this April, citing the delivery of 2,980 houses and the handover of 2,890 serviced stands since April 2024, these interventions fall far short of addressing a housing backlog of 283,235 households,” she said.

“Projects such as Hospital View, Esselen Mega Housing Project, Winnie Mandela Extension 25, Mackenzieville Extension Two and Vosloorus Extension 9 have experienced years of delays, disruptions and periods of stalled construction, leaving many qualifying beneficiaries waiting far longer than they should.”

The DA hoped through its complaint the SAHRC would make “appropriate recommendations to ensure accountability, improve transparency and accelerate housing delivery”.

“As the DA prepares to govern Ekurhuleni after the November 4 local government elections, we remain committed to ensuring that every qualifying beneficiary has access to adequate housing,” Rasilingwane said.

Ekurhuleni human settlements member of the mayoral committee, Nsizwa Mekgwe has been approached for comment, which will be added once received.

Business Day