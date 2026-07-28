SA and Nigeria step back from the brink in talks after migrant protests

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South Africa and Nigeria agreed to de-escalate tension between Africa’s two largest economies following talks in Abuja, as both governments moved to contain a diplomatic rift over migration, crime and a disputed traditional-leadership title.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous nation and top oil producer, while South Africa has the continent’s most industrialised economy, giving added weight to their bilateral ties.

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola, as special envoy of President Cyril Ramaphosa, met a high-level Nigerian delegation designated by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, delivering a message from Ramaphosa and holding what officials described as candid talks aimed at restoring goodwill between the two nations.

The Abuja mission follows a similar trip to Ghana days earlier, where Lamola met President John Mahama in Accra as part of a broader push by Ramaphosa to reassure African governments, after weeks of anti-immigrant rhetoric and violence unsettled relations with countries whose citizens live and work in South Africa. Lamola serves as Ramaphosa’s special envoy to both nations under that outreach.

The two sides committed to cooling inflammatory rhetoric and preventing hostile actions, according to a statement by the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco). Both governments reaffirmed that bilateral diplomacy and Pan-African solidarity offer the best path to resolving disputes over migration and public safety.

“Both delegations agreed on the urgent need to de-escalate inflammatory rhetoric in public discourse and prevent hostile actions. Minister Lamola emphasised that the South African government unequivocally condemns all forms of xenophobia, racism, discrimination and related intolerance. While crime and lawlessness will be met with the full force of the law, public frustration or criminal activity can never be used to justify vigilante violence, intimidation, or attacks against foreign nationals,” Dirco said.

Lamola raised three flashpoints that have strained relations. The first was the installation in March of an unrecognised figure styled as an “Igbo King” in the Eastern Cape, which he said stirred public concern at a time when South Africa is still working to formalise the constitutional status of traditional leadership in the post-apartheid era.

The second concerned foreign nationals’ role in organised crime, drug trafficking and financial fraud. Lamola said more than 500 Nigerian citizens had passed through South Africa’s criminal justice system as of July 7, underscoring the case for tighter security co-operation.

The third involved resistance to law enforcement and the emergence of what the statement called unlawful enclaves in hijacked properties in Johannesburg’s Hillbrow district and Pretoria’s Sunnyside area, which it said had undermined safety for South African and foreign residents alike.

“Regrettably, these incidents have fuelled negative perceptions surrounding Nigerian nationals living in South Africa over the years,” Lamola said.

“Addressing these challenges firmly, fairly and within the bounds of the law is vital for the well-being of both our nations.”

Lamola told the Nigerian delegation that the arrests reflect evidence-based policing targeted at individual conduct, not the profiling of the broader Nigerian community. The Nigerian side accepted the need to hold offenders accountable but pressed for due process and humane treatment of detainees.

Both delegations condemned xenophobia, racism and related forms of intolerance and agreed that public frustration over crime cannot justify vigilante violence or attacks on foreign nationals.

Dirco said the two governments will pursue formal diplomatic channels and security partnerships to manage shared migration and safety concerns, rather than let the issues escalate further.

Investigations into the Hillbrow and Sunnyside cases remain under way, with further arrests possible.

Business Day