Politics

WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission hearings into TRC cases continue

Panel examines state efforts to address past human rights abuses

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Khampepe commission of inquiry probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation into and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


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