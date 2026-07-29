Process to suspend Tshwane city manager Mettler flawed: DA in court

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The DA in Tshwane has slammed the process in which a decision was taken to suspend city manager Johann Mettler, saying the procedure was riddled with “illegalities”.

The party said at a council meeting that was called at short notice and which no-one knew about, votes were redacted and the absence of an agenda were illegal. These are some of the issues that the party used in court to challenge the adoption of the resolution to place Mettler on precautionary suspension.

The DA wants the Pretoria high court to issue an interim order to declare the adoption of the resolution unlawful and set aside, and that Mettler be reinstated to resume with his duties pending the outcome of another court process that is related to his suspension.

On Wednesday DA advocate Nick Ferreira argued that the process was flawed from the outset, saying court records show that on July 7 a notice was issued informing councillors that a special council meeting would take place within the next two days.

“The illegality starts right there, the very first thing that is done. That council meeting was called on short notice. Seventy-two hours of notice of a council is required or three business day of notice,” he said.

“When I come to the law, I’ll show that the Supreme Court of Appeal says that when the notice is defective, any resolutions that follows is unlawful because it undermines the right to democratic participation and we could actually stop there because that’s where the illegality starts.”

There is nothing in any law anywhere in this country that says where a councillor has applied for leave — and nonetheless is eligible and attends the meeting and casts a vote — the vote can be deleted from the tally — Nick Ferreira, DA advocate

Ferreira said the illegality did not stop there and continued when on the day of the sitting there was no agenda and report at the beginning. “So there was a council meeting but nobody knows what the council was about,” he said.

The third point that the DA is contesting is the allegation that speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana unlawfully redacted 13 votes of DA councillors who had previously asked to be excused due to other commitments. Out of the 13, nine of the councillors attended the meeting.

“The speaker then decided that if you had applied for leave, you may not attend or participate in the council and gave a ruling to that, and the DA objected,” he said.

“What the speaker does [next] is remarkable. It’s a piece of paper [that] looks like my daughter’s notes, on which because he records the vote: for 93 and against 96. That would mean the motion is defeated. Then he says minus 13 from 96 equals 83, so the speaker unilaterally deducts 13 votes.”

Ferreira argued that by doing so, Ndzwanana reversed the outcome, disfranchised councillors and subverted the democratic will of voters to secure a political win.

“There is nothing in any law anywhere in this country that says where a councillor has applied for leave — and nonetheless is eligible and attends the meeting and casts a vote — the vote can be deleted from the tally.”

The hearing continues.

Sowetan