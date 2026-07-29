Politics

RECORDED | Khampepe commission hearings into TRC cases continue

Commission of inquiry hears more testimony on Wednesday

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Khampepe commission of inquiry probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation into and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


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