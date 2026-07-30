Cabinet welcomes national water-supply action plan

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Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says SA's water-supply action plan was devised by the national water crisis committee chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture:

The government has devised a set of interventions to ensure a reliable supply of water for all South Africans, a plan which was welcomed by the country’s top brass in the cabinet on Wednesday.

According to minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the national water action plan was devised by the national water crisis committee, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in consultation with all spheres of government.

“This plan sets out strategic interventions to ensure a reliable supply of quality water to all South Africans while addressing the root causes of water supply challenges in the country,” said Ntshavheni.

The first of these interventions was reported to be the launch of the National Water Access Acceleration Programme, launched on International Nelson Mandela Day on July 18.

This launch was said to have taken place along with the rollout of 67 decentralised water-supply schemes, comprising boreholes and package plants to expand access to safe drinking water in unserved rural communities in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Ntshavheni explained that the 67 groundwater interventions were expected to benefit an estimated 125,986 people across the three provinces, with further implementation phases planned for October 2026 and April 2027.

“These projects represent the first phase of the department of water and sanitation’s National Water Access Acceleration Programme, which is being implemented through water boards under the Water Services Act.”

Phase one of the programme, which has a budget of more than R200m, combines borehole drilling, groundwater development, spring protection, rainwater harvesting and the rehabilitation of existing water infrastructure to expand access to safe drinking water.

She added that R156bn had been allocated to water and infrastructure over the next three years.

“This is part of a broader public infrastructure investment programme. The investment will support the expansion and maintenance of water infrastructure, improve the reliability of supply, and address water and sanitation challenges affecting communities.”

Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved the publication of the draft strategic framework for water and sanitation services for public comments over a period of 60 days.

Ntshaveni said the reviewed framework now sets targets while responding to emerging challenges and developments.

“It also aligns the sector with national priorities and global best practice. It emphasises climate resilience, environmental integration, financial sustainability, urban-rural vulnerability gaps, digital transformation and improved sector planning and delivery.”

The cabinet intends for the strategy to strengthen sector governance and improve planning and delivery.

“It will also support the provision of sustainable, reliable and equitable water and sanitation services for all South Africans,” said the minister.

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