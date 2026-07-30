WATCH LIVE | Justice minister Kubayi, NDPP Mothibi brief media on Idac leadership

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Minister of justice and constitutional development Mmamoloko Kubayi is on Thursday being joined by the national director of public prosecutions, advocate Andy Mothibi, to discuss leadership developments at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

This comes after the resignation of Idac head advocate Andrea Johnson on Sunday.

Video courtesy of SABC

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