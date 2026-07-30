Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission to continue examining Idac-related cases

Former Idac head Andrea Johnson faces allegations of interference

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry is expected to continue examining questionable Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) cases on Thursday.

This comes after former Idac head advocate Andrea Johnson concluded a near-week-long grilling at the commission on Wednesday.

Johnson, who resigned as Idac head on Sunday, had to answer allegations against her about undue interference at the institution.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

GoFundMe launched for Zimbabwe funerals after UK murders

2

PhD study develops AI to spot fake news in SA languages

3

Defence in Matlala trial gets chance to study police captain’s arrest diary

4

Andrea Johnson confirms ‘close relationship’ with Feroz Khan

5

Sassa fraud crackdown delays payments for thousands

Related Articles