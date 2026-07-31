Former Bosa MPL Ayanda Allie joins ActionSA

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Former Build One South Africa (Bosa) Gauteng MPL Ayanda Allie Payne has joined ActionSA, just days after being expelled from her former party over a dispute involving its membership levy.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba announced Allie’s move during a media briefing on Friday, describing her as one of the country’s young political leaders.

Mashaba said he was “overwhelmed” when Allie approached the party about joining.

“Ayanda and I a few weeks ago had a lovely cup of coffee, and we just gave you guys an idea of what to expect,” he said.

“Today we are here to formally announce Ayanda Allie to be part of the ActionSA family.”

Allie was Bosa’s sole representative in the Gauteng legislature until her expulsion this week.

As previously reported by the Sunday Times, Bosa terminated her membership after finding her guilty of breaching the party’s code of conduct, including failing to pay a 10% levy on her MPL salary.

Documents seen by the Sunday Times showed that Allie, whose estimated monthly net salary was about R78,000, had repeatedly been reminded to pay the levy. Bosa estimated that she could owe the party as much as R180,000.

Allie previously declined to comment, saying she had been advised not to do so.

TimesLIVE