LISTEN | Malema: ‘No commissioner will speak to me like a boy’

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EFF leader Julius Malema says he believes revelations at the Madlanga commission of inquiry have not damaged his party’s image. Picture:

EFF leader Julius Malema says he will not be intimidated or belittled by the Madlanga commission of inquiry should he be required to appear, even if it means he has to be arrested.

Malema has struck a defiant tone amid ongoing questions linking him to some figures facing serious allegations of misconduct in the police and intelligence services investigated by parliament’s ad hoc committee and the Madlanga commission.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, the EFF leader said he would not tolerate being spoken to disrespectfully.

“No other man will speak to me like I’m a child, not me. I’m an elected public representative and leader of a party,” Malema said.

“I am not going to be shouted at by anyone. I don’t care if you are a judge, magistrate or commissioner, no-one speaks to me like I’m a boy. If you want to see the other side of me, I’m not scared of nothing, especially where I think I’ve not done anything wrong. You will find me.”

Malema said he had not followed former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head advocate Andrea Johnson’s recent testimony at the commission. Johnson, who recently resigned with immediate effect, faced questioning about whether Idac conducted selective investigations, overstepped its mandate and failed to pursue some high-profile cases within the police and crime intelligence environment.

The EFF leader said his schedule had been consumed by organising the party’s manifesto launch and 13th anniversary rally in Thohoyandou last weekend, followed by funeral preparations.

“I’ve not followed Johnson’s appearance at Madlanga. I’ve got no such privilege, unfortunately,” he said.

Malema stood by his praise of Johnson during his appearance at the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating police corruption, where he compared her to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. He said the ad hoc committee and the Madlanga commission are separate processes that may reach different conclusions based on the evidence presented.

Regarding allegations involving suspended crime intelligence official Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, Malema denied trying to shield him. He acknowledged knowing Khan and said any contact regarding the general was limited to seeking clarity about conflicting reports of Khan being shot. He rejected claims that he had blocked Khan from testifying before the ad hoc committee.

Malema accused his critics of hypocrisy, inconsistency and pursuing a political vendetta, especially with the November local government elections approaching.

He believes the Madlanga commission revelations have not damaged the EFF’s image and pointed to recent large rallies as evidence of continued support.

The party leader said the EFF remains focused on “running a well-oiled machine towards victory on November 4”.

TimesLIVE