Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga inquiry to hear more Idac-related testimony

Minister Kubayi and NDPP Mothibi demand swift reforms at Idac

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry will continue hearing testimony related to Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) cases on Friday.

Explosive revelations at the inquiry have triggered a major shake-up at Idac.

Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and national director of public prosecutions Andy Mothibi have given the directorate six months to get its house in order.

Interventions include skills and lifestyle audits of employees and a review of Idac cases before courts.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


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