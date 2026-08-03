RECORDED | IEC updates nation after voter registration weekend

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is updating the nation on Monday following the weekend’s voter registration drive ahead of the November 4 local government polls.
Video courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is updating the nation on Monday following the weekend’s voter registration drive ahead of the November 4 local government polls.
Video courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
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