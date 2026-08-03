Politics

RECORDED | IEC updates nation after voter registration weekend

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TimesLIVE

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is updating the nation on Monday following the weekend’s voter registration drive ahead of the November 4 local government polls.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


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