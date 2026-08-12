Home affairs’ new travel system promises faster, paperless visas

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the launch of the new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system as a “decisive shift” towards a fully digitised home affairs department that will provide secure, efficient, accessible and world-class public services.

Home affairs on Wednesday launched the system that modernises and digitises the processing of visas and immigration services which will increase the available number of physical places people can go to get their visa and other immigration needs processed. The system is earmarked at eventually eliminating paper in the process.

Ramaphosa said the ETA was part of Operation Vulindlela, launched by his office in 2020 to identify critical areas that affected the slow growth of the economy.

That operation, he said, recognised that the slow growth was not an effect of a single problem but that there were structural problems that had been building up for years. Those, he said, had affected many critical service delivery mechanisms including electricity, logistics, telecommunications, water infrastructure, ease of doing business and the immigration system.

Through Operation Vulindlela, Ramaphosa said, the government has been able to respond and implement structural reforms including in the electricity market and had unlocked private investment in generation.

Vulindela had also helped modernise the telecommunications sector and is now working to reform the freight rail and ports system, strengthen water infrastructure and — with the launch of ETA — modernise the way people enter South Africa.

“These are not isolated reforms. Together they are removing barriers to growth, investment and job creation. They are making South Africa a more competitive economy. Most importantly, they are demonstrating that meaningful reform is possible when the government works with purpose, urgency and partnership,” said Ramaphosa.

“The Electronic Travel Authorisation system is also a central pillar of the department’s ambitious Home Affairs @ Home vision. It represents a decisive shift towards a fully digital department that provides secure, efficient, accessible and world-class public services.”

Ramaphosa said people around the world judge governments by the quality of services they provide, which they expect to be digital, fast, reliable and transparent.

This, he said, was the direction South Africa was moving with the introduction of the ETA system.

“Through this system, eligible travellers will be able to apply online from anywhere in the world without needing to visit a South African mission or visa processing centre. Applications will be processed more quickly. Decisions will be more predictable. The experience of travelling to South Africa will be significantly improved,” said Ramaphosa.

This is the same system that is being used in countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Mexico, and would now be expanded to other G20 countries. It will eventually include work visas, study visas and other immigration services.

“As we make travel easier, we also recognise the legitimate concerns of South Africans regarding border security, illegal immigration and compliance with our laws. Let me therefore be absolutely clear. A modern immigration system is not a weaker immigration system. It is smarter. Technology allows us to know more about travellers before they arrive rather than after they enter,” said Ramaphosa.

“It enables stronger biometric verification. It strengthens identity management. It improves risk assessment. It enhances border security. It helps us identify those who seek to abuse our immigration system while making lawful travel faster and easier. ETA therefore strengthens both economic openness and national security. This is fully aligned with the government’s comprehensive approach to migration management.”

The ETA system, he said, would go a long way in enforcing immigration and labour laws, improving border management, modernising legislation and policy, as well as deepening cooperation with countries across the region and the broader continent.

“And through the Revised White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection, we are building a migration system that serves both our developmental objectives and our national security interests. The success of this initiative depends upon partnership,” said Ramaphosa.

“It requires home affairs, the Border Management Authority, Sars, the tourism department, SA Tourism, the aviation industry, our diplomatic missions, technology partners and the private sector to work together. Our borders are not merely points of entry. They are strategic national assets. They are where security, trade, tourism, logistics and economic development come together. They demand that government functions as one integrated system.”

The launch, he said, was much more than just introducing technology in the work of home affairs. It was evidence that the country was able to introduce reforms especially if the ongoing perception was that governments were immune to change.

“It shows that when the government sets clear goals, embraces innovation, strengthens accountability and works in partnership with business and society, meaningful change is possible. That should give confidence to every South African that our programme of reform is delivering real and measurable progress,” said Ramaphosa.

“Today’s launch is about much more than visas. It is about the future of our country. It is about building a South Africa that welcomes the world with confidence. A South Africa that attracts investment. A South Africa that embraces innovation.”

TimesLIVE