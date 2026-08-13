Government moving to competitive electricity market: Ramaphosa

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President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is working with business and labour to address the structural constraints that have held back the economy. Picture:

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President Cyril Ramaphosa says it is the government’s task to ensure investment does more than build infrastructure, arguing it ought to rebuild South African industry.

Ramaphosa emphasised manufacturing is not simply another sector of the economy but is fundamental to the country’s economic sovereignty.

“It generates skills. It drives innovation. It supports exports. It creates productive employment. It sustains thousands of businesses throughout the economy.”

At a gathering of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa, the president said the government is working with business and labour to address the structural constraints that have held back the economy.

Citing Operation Vulindlela as government’s strategy to accelerate reforms in electricity, logistics, water and other sectors, the president said the reforms are fundamentally changing the architecture of the economy.

“For the metals and engineering industries, few reforms are more important than those under way in electricity. Working together, we have succeeded in bringing load-shedding to an end.”

A competitive electricity market requires a transmission system that is independent, efficient and capable of providing fair access to all market participants — President Cyril Ramaphosa

However, he said reliability alone is not enough, and electricity must also be affordable.

The president conceded electricity prices have become an existential challenge for energy-intensive industries.

“Over the past two decades, electricity tariffs have increased far faster than inflation. A number of smelters and other energy-intensive operations have either closed, reduced production or faced the prospect of closure.

“These are not industries that can simply be switched off today and restarted tomorrow. Once a smelter closes, we lose productive capacity. We lose skills.”

Ramaphosa said the loss of export earnings, weakening of industrial value chains and the job losses are critical. “That is why the next phase of electricity reform must focus not only on security of supply, but also on reducing the cost of electricity.”

According to the president, the government is moving towards a competitive electricity market in which many generators will compete to supply electricity. The market is expected to start operating next year, he said.

“Competition between generators, combined with expanded transmission capacity and continued investment in new generation, must ultimately produce a more efficient electricity system and put downward pressure on the cost of power.”

Countries across the world have restructured their electricity industries to introduce competition while maintaining public ownership of critical infrastructure. South Africa can do the same — Ramaphosa

The energy action plan and its reforms are scheduled to unlock unprecedented investment in new generation capacity, he said.

“A competitive electricity market also requires a transmission system that is independent, efficient and capable of providing fair access to all market participants.”

It will be the duty of the Eskom restructuring task team to oversee the detailed work required to establish a fully independent, state-owned transmission company, he said.

“This process must achieve three objectives. It must minimise financial, operational and fiscal risk. It must strengthen energy security. It must contribute to reducing the cost of electricity. We will undertake this restructuring carefully and responsibly.”

The president vowed to safeguard the financial sustainability of Eskom.

“We will protect energy security and ensure workers are treated fairly.

“Countries across the world have restructured their electricity industries to introduce competition while maintaining public ownership of critical infrastructure. South Africa can do the same.”

TimesLIVE