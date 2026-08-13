WATCH | Father tells Madlanga commission KZN police ‘covered up’ his son’s killing

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Gregory Loftus took to the witness box at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Thursday to testify about events surrounding the shooting of his son, Bevan Loftus. Picture:

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The father of an alleged drug dealer who was killed by KwaZulu-Natal police has vehemently denied his late son was a murderer and involved in drugs.

Gregory Loftus, 61, took to the witness box at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Thursday to testify about events surroundings the shooting of his son, Bevan Loftus, by a KwaZulu-Natal police task team led by Col Deena Govender in April 2023.

Police had alleged at the time Bevan was a person of interest in cases including theft of a motor vehicle, attempted murder and murder.

Gregory Loftus, the father of alleged drug dealer Bevan who was killed allegedly by members of the KZN task team led by Col Deena Govender, has denied allegations that his son was a drug dealer or a murderer. He told the Madlanga commission that he had previously been informed… pic.twitter.com/Z7Xdrj4bE7 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 13, 2026

“There are allegations Bevan was involved in drugs and killing people. I deny that. As far as I know he lived from income received from his towing and taxi business. He did not live a flamboyant life. He lived modestly,” Loftus said.

“I would have had some idea if Bevan was involved in drugs or killing people. I vehemently dispute those allegations”.

He said the narrative about Bevan and his friends being involved in criminal activities was a cover-up by police to justify hunting and killing him.

On Wednesday, the commission heard testimony from Len John, Independent Police Investigative Directorate KwaZulu-Natal deputy director for investigations, who said a day before Bevan was killed by police, his father had applied for a high court interdict against Govender and police to prevent them “eliminating” Bevan.

The Madlanga commission plays a cellphone recording in which Bevan Loftus confronts a person believed to be Clive Naicker, who had allegedly paid task team commander Col Deena Govender R2.5m to kill Bevan. Naicker and the Loftus family are competitors in the tow-trucking… pic.twitter.com/rrrCovYhMN — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 13, 2026

Loftus alleged a competitor in the tow truck business, Clive Naicker, had promised to pay Govender R2.5m to kill Bevan.

John also told the commission there was no evidence linking Bevan to cases in which the task team alleged he was implicated.

The commission is investigating allegations that criminal syndicates have infiltrated the criminal justice system.

Proceedings continue.

Sowetan