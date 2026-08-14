Backlash after EFF’s Joburg mayoral candidate’s migrant remarks

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EFF Johannesburg mayoral candidate Tlaleng Mofokeng said human beings cannot be identified as 'illegal'. Picture:

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EFF Johannesburg mayoral candidate Tlaleng Mofokeng has faced a backlash after controversial remarks she made regarding illegal immigration during a recent interview on Metro FM.

Mofokeng said human beings cannot be identified as “illegal”, framing the issue around migratory status instead.

“As a human being on this earth, you can’t be illegal,” Mofokeng said during the interview. “It is similar to how we understand the racism of apartheid, which made blackness, even for those of us born here, illegal.”

She further noted that attributes such as migratory status, age, gender and sexual orientation are often weaponised to discriminate against people.

South Africa has seen a rising wave of anti-illegal immigrant protests, led by groups such as the March and March Movement and Operation Dudula. These groups blame undocumented foreigners for high unemployment, rising crime and failing public service delivery.

Recently, these organisations set a June 30 deadline for undocumented immigrants to leave the country. Members have conducted unauthorised ID checks and door-to-door inspections, with several demonstrations escalating into violence.

This led to thousands of immigrants being repatriated to their home countries.

Mofokeng questioned the efficacy of these anti-immigration marches.

“There’s a certain march that happened. What was their measure of success after that march? It was publicised everywhere in the world,” she said.

Aligned with the EFF’s Pan-Africanist manifesto, Mofokeng advocated for the protection of all immigrants, regardless of their legal status. She said the party is guided by the constitution.

“If people want us to be Afrophobic, then give us an alternative framework because the one we are working with in the City of Johannesburg draws directly from the constitution,” she said. “The city’s laws are supported by the constitutional human rights framework. If you want us to be xenophobic and Afrophobic, give us the tools and framework for that.”

She condemned vigilante actions enforcing immigration policy outside state channels.

“What we are against, as the EFF, is people taking it upon themselves to be law enforcers,” Mofokeng said. “We oppose vigilante groups establishing themselves as parallel structures to national government. As fellow Africans and citizens, we cannot be the ones to mete out punitive measures and violence.”

Her remarks sparked pushback on social media. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, who is also contesting the Johannesburg mayoral seat, stated he was “beyond shocked” by Mofokeng’s stance.

Beyond the immigration debate, Mofokeng referred to the November 4 local government elections and promised Johannesburg residents that she would transform the metro.

“We will use and manage the city’s resources in a way that enables further resource mobilisation through effective governance.

“We take the service delivery element of our leadership very seriously, creating a Johannesburg focused not just on survival but one where resilient residents bond over a thriving city.”

TimesLIVE