Moya dismisses allegations Tshwane city contractor renovated her private residence

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City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya has criticised what she calls a 'plot' to deliberately create controversy. Picture:

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya has dismissed allegations that she unduly benefitted from a city contractor conducting work at her home.

This follows questions to her office over alleged renovations, security upgrades and the construction of a swimming pool at her private residence by Tlopo Construction, a company that lists the city as a client.

“I have nothing to hide. The facts are clear. I have the documentation to substantiate them and I am entirely comfortable standing behind them,” she said.

The mayor criticised what she called a “plot” to deliberately create controversy.

“I will not submit my private life and personal finances to an open-ended fishing expedition on the basis of allegations whose central factual premise is demonstrably false. There is a difference between legitimate scrutiny and the deliberate manufacture of a scandal.”

Moya denied Tlopo Construction has undertaken work at her home.

All work at my private residence was contracted in my private capacity and paid for from my own funds — Nasiphi Moya, Tshwane mayor

“The allegations are based on a transaction that simply did not occur. I had a swimming pool constructed at my private residence in early 2025. In 2026 I separately contracted another company to undertake paving around the pool and elsewhere on the property.”

The mayor insisted these were separate projects undertaken at different times by different service providers, neither of which included Tlopo Construction.

“All work at my private residence was contracted in my private capacity and paid for from my own funds.”

Moya said she is alert to an alleged campaign of unsubstantiated and negative stories about her three months before local elections.

“I entered public office knowing my conduct would rightly be subjected to scrutiny. As executive mayor I recognise I must be held to a higher standard and I have a responsibility to account openly for my conduct. I welcome that scrutiny and have never shied away from it.”

The mayor vowed to continue doing her work openly, confidently and without distraction.

“Accountability must be grounded in facts, not innuendo or politically motivated allegations circulated to journalists in the hope repetition will give them credibility. I will not be intimidated or distracted by attempts to manufacture controversy around me ahead of an election.”

TimesLIVE