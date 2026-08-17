WATCH | March and March to picket outside Sadc summit ahead of ‘deportation’ deadline

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March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma leads a protest in central Durban urging African heads of state and other leaders to remove foreigners from SA. Picture:

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March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is leading a protest in central Durban urging African leaders to “fetch your people”.

Led mainly by women in song, Ngobese-Zuma marched through the CBD towards the Albert Inkosi International Convention Centre where the 46th Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Heads of State and Government Summit is being held.

The summit, which opened in Durban at the weekend, is addressing issues including illegal migration. It has seen a heavy police and law enforcement presence.

This comes amid recent and ongoing anti-illegal immigration demonstrations, crackdowns by law enforcement on illegal foreigners, and public debate on the issue.

In a statement, the anti-immigrant body March and March said it would picket outside the summit under the theme “It’s time to fetch your people”.

“The movement announced its second wave of June 30 national day of action to call on all heads of state to prepare for massive deportation of all illegal foreign nationals in South Africa by September 30.

“The movement is confident and in a structurally better position than it was on June 30 to launch the mother of all national days of action against illegal foreigners in South Africa. It is also calling on police to retract the July 2026 national instruction circular, which is unconstitutional.“

The organisation called on South Africans to abide by the law and “remain the eyes and ears of police against illegal foreign nationals and against crime in general”.

“It is calling on all South Africans to report any criminal activities in their respective communities to the police and other law enforcement agencies.

“The movement remains concerned about the killing of ordinary South Africans who call for the eviction of illegal foreign nationals in their communities and are not protected by their own government. They see a government that prioritises the safety of illegal foreign nationals at the expense of vulnerable South African citizens.”

In a social media post Ngobese-Zuma said: “As we start the day today, knowing African leaders have gathered here, I ask that when they leave after today’s gathering, they go back to their respective countries and make deals that will make their countries better for their people, or will they go back having secured better deals for themselves and their friends?

“When this gathering is over, will they be in a better position to compete and compare with other countries and continents, or will it still be the same old story of lack of infrastructure, poverty, broken systems and broken homes? And their people running all over the world demanding a better life in other peoples’ countries?

“The richest continent in the world can’t take care of its own people, yet the leaders live a lavish life and the economy benefits only a few. South Africa will one day find itself completely falling apart the same way if we don’t stand up for ourselves and our country. Let them hate us, let them call us names, but the choice is either that or having nothing left for the children of this country.”

The protest comes after law enforcement officials arrested two Congolese and a Zimbabwean who attempted to gain unauthorised access to the summit.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said law enforcement agencies were aware of the planned activities and had security measures to manage them.

“Natjoints respects the constitutional right to protest peacefully and lawfully.”

However, she warned authorities would act against criminality, violence and attempts to breach restricted areas.

“There will be no tolerance for criminality, violence, intimidation, threats, destruction of property, attempts to breach restricted areas or any deliberate effort to disrupt the proceedings of the summit.”

Those taking part in marches and gatherings have been urged to follow laws and comply with instructions from law enforcement officers.

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