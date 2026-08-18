I felt compelled’: Muvhango star Gabriel Temudzani joins ActionSA

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Actor Gabriel Temudzani, best known for his portrayal of Chief Vhafuwi Azwindini on the TV soap opera Muvhango, has officially joined ActionSA.

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Actor Gabriel Temudzani, best known for his portrayal of Chief Vhafuwi Azwindini on the TV soap opera Muvhango, has joined ActionSA.

The party made the announcement on Monday.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Temudzani said his decision to step into the political arena had been a long time coming. He clarified that while he is not leaving the entertainment industry, he felt driven to join politics as a concerned citizen who has always cared deeply about the country’s trajectory.

“I decided to soberly and consciously embrace ActionSA,” Temudzani said. “I feel compelled and committed to stand up and participate politically.”

The 46-year-old actor played his iconic role on Muvhango from 2000 until the show’s cancellation in 2025. Although he has built a long career in entertainment, Temudzani noted that politics had been a part of his life from a young age.

“One is compelled to be privy to politics and affected by it,” he said. “We might choose not to be active, but those in charge will make decisions that affect us, hence, here we are. I’ve always been involved in politics.”

Temudzani revealed that he had campaigned for another party in the past, which he chose not to name, but felt it was time to shift gears and align with ActionSA.

“I feel that the green party is the only vehicle that can steer us away from our current downward trajectory. It is the only party that can usher in a new dispensation that is purpose-driven, people-centered, and capable of delivering much-needed services to the majority of our people, particularly black South Africans. ActionSA inspires real hope for our nation.”

Addressing the public criticism celebrities often face when transitioning into politics, Temudzani warned that such mindsets hold the country back.

“People often treat public figures like robots or assume they don’t have their own voice,” he said. “I am an independent individual, and I make my own choices. As a South African, I see what is happening in our country, and much of it could have been avoided. If we listen to the armchair critics of the world, we won’t get anywhere. Giving in to that deprives you of a sense of fulfillment and keeps you from contributing toward meaningful political change.”

Despite the presence of numerous well-established parties, Temudzani believes ActionSA stands out as the true catalyst for progress.

“We’ve seen so many political parties promise to rebuild and recover, yet produce no tangible results. All you see is corruption, self-interest and organisational collapse. That must be denounced. We need a new political vehicle to move us forward, and I believe ActionSA is that vehicle.”

He added that he is not driven by personal ambition or seeking a specific office but is ready to serve wherever the party needs him.

“For me, it’s not about positions, it’s about serving the people of South Africa. We need to clean up our republic and our cities. Negligence has been normalised for far too long. You walk through towns and see sewage spilling into the streets while officials assigned to those areas do nothing. Budgets are passed, yet nothing changes. That simply cannot continue.”

With the local government elections ahead, Temudzani urged South Africans to vote thoughtfully for a party capable of delivering real results.

“The time to choose wisely is now.”

TimesLIVE