‘I’ve always acted ethically and lawfully,’ says DA’s Burke on Kastelo probe

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The fintech company founded and chaired by DA spokesperson on finance Mark Burke has found itself on the wrong side of the South African Reserve Bank. Picture:

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DA MP Mark Burke has broken his silence over recent reports on a South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) probe to sniff out potential contraventions of exchange control regulations.

Burke denied he is the chairperson of fintech group Kastelo, which is the subject of litigation.

“I previously served as chairperson of the broader Kastelo group but have since ceased serving in that position in February 2026. I resigned from Kastelo in 2024 to pursue a political career,” he said.

Burke said a high court judgment had not made any finding of wrongdoing against Kastelo or himself. The judgement also did not constitute a finding that exchange control contraventions had been proved.

“The matter before the court concerned whether the Reserve Bank had grounds to issue a blocking order while its investigation continues. The court found that it did.”

Burke said he has always acted ethically and lawfully, adding he is confident that once the Sarb inquiry is complete, it will find no wrongdoing on his part.

According to Burke, he has a record of recusal that will clear his name. He added he has distanced himself from Reserve Bank matters to maintain strong ethical boundaries.

“Since entering parliament I have consistently informed my party and the finance committee secretary that I cannot be involved in any matters relating to the Sarb to avoid any conflicts of interest.”

Burke said he has always come clean about his role in the private sector before entering public office.

“I have furthermore ensured that all necessary declarations to parliament and the members’ interests register was done timeously and accurately. No allegation of misconduct or malfeasance has been made against me personally and I am personally not subject to any investigation by any entity or agency,” he said.

DA federal council chairperson Ashor Sarupen said the party will not interfere with or prejudge the investigation.

“There is no finding of wrongdoing against Dr Burke that would justify the DA treating him as though such a finding had already been made.

“Should any competent regulatory authority or court ultimately make findings of wrongdoing against any DA public representative, the party will act appropriately,” Sarupen said.

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