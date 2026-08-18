WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission of inquiry continues

The inquiry investigating alleged efforts to stall the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Streaming courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
The inquiry investigating alleged efforts to stall the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Streaming courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
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