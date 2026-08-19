Politics

POLL | What do you think of the AfriForum and March and March collaboration?

Partnership divides public opinion

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

On Tuesday March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma met with AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel and a delegation from the civil rights group to form a collaborative group to tackle grassroots community safety, education, crime and illegal migration. Picture: (Darren Stewart)

The collaboration between civil rights organisation AfriForum and anti-immigrant group March and March Movement has sparked heated debate.

On Tuesday March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma met with AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel and a delegation from the civil rights group to form a collaborative group to tackle grassroots community safety, education, crime and illegal migration.

This has drawn mixed reactions, with critics viewing the partnership as a contradictory alignment. Many have accused Ngobese-Zuma of “working with the enemy” and betraying black people, while supporters have praised the initiative as two groups joining forces to fix local communities.

Ngobese-Zuma and Kriel said two organisations do not need to agree on everything to work together on shared interests.

“The movement believes a healthy relationship between the two entities takes into account that, while they share many issues of common interest, there are also matters on which they will disagree,” Ngobese-Zuma said.

“The relationship is therefore based on mutual respect, with both parties agreeing to complement and challenge one another in pursuit of the shared objective of building a united South Africa that acknowledges diversity.”

Kriel said: “One can choose to co-operate where we agree and where we share common interests. We cannot allow differences on specific matters to stand in the way of co-operation that would benefit our children.”

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Cop’s lavish lifestyle laid bare

2

‘I was wrong’: Fadiel Adams caught out on dates at Madlanga inquiry

3

March and March collaboration with AfriForum sparks fury among some

4

‘I was swimming at the back of the van’ - Fadiel Adams on his arrest

5

KZN nurse suspended after video posted of alleged patient assault

Related Articles