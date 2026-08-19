POLL | What do you think of the AfriForum and March and March collaboration?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On Tuesday March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma met with AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel and a delegation from the civil rights group to form a collaborative group to tackle grassroots community safety, education, crime and illegal migration. Picture:

The collaboration between civil rights organisation AfriForum and anti-immigrant group March and March Movement has sparked heated debate.

On Tuesday March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma met with AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel and a delegation from the civil rights group to form a collaborative group to tackle grassroots community safety, education, crime and illegal migration.

This has drawn mixed reactions, with critics viewing the partnership as a contradictory alignment. Many have accused Ngobese-Zuma of “working with the enemy” and betraying black people, while supporters have praised the initiative as two groups joining forces to fix local communities.

Ngobese-Zuma and Kriel said two organisations do not need to agree on everything to work together on shared interests.

“The movement believes a healthy relationship between the two entities takes into account that, while they share many issues of common interest, there are also matters on which they will disagree,” Ngobese-Zuma said.

“The relationship is therefore based on mutual respect, with both parties agreeing to complement and challenge one another in pursuit of the shared objective of building a united South Africa that acknowledges diversity.”

Kriel said: “One can choose to co-operate where we agree and where we share common interests. We cannot allow differences on specific matters to stand in the way of co-operation that would benefit our children.”

TimesLIVE