POLL | What do you think of the AfriForum and March and March collaboration?

The collaboration between civil rights organisation AfriForum and anti-immigrant group March and March Movement has sparked heated debate.
On Tuesday March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma met with AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel and a delegation from the civil rights group to form a collaborative group to tackle grassroots community safety, education, crime and illegal migration.
This has drawn mixed reactions, with critics viewing the partnership as a contradictory alignment. Many have accused Ngobese-Zuma of “working with the enemy” and betraying black people, while supporters have praised the initiative as two groups joining forces to fix local communities.
Ngobese-Zuma and Kriel said two organisations do not need to agree on everything to work together on shared interests.
“The movement believes a healthy relationship between the two entities takes into account that, while they share many issues of common interest, there are also matters on which they will disagree,” Ngobese-Zuma said.
“The relationship is therefore based on mutual respect, with both parties agreeing to complement and challenge one another in pursuit of the shared objective of building a united South Africa that acknowledges diversity.”
Kriel said: “One can choose to co-operate where we agree and where we share common interests. We cannot allow differences on specific matters to stand in the way of co-operation that would benefit our children.”
TimesLIVE
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