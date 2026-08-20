Building collapses need action, not only sympathy: Macpherson

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Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi at the site of the building that collapsed in Ormonde, Johannesburg. Picture:

Public works minister Dean Macpherson has called on the government to be frank in acknowledging repeated building collapses in the country, saying they reveal deeper structural issues.

He commissioned the Council for the Built Environment (CBE) to urgently review the challenges to improve building safety and construction oversight.

“As we work to turn South Africa into a construction site, it is critical we do so in an environment where building construction can be trusted and the loss of life avoided,” he said.

“The CBE undertook technical, governance and regulatory investigations into the incidents.”

The investigations did not look only at the physical point at which a structure failed, he said. They also examined:

the technical circumstances surrounding each incident;

whether the appropriate building approvals and construction permits were in place;

whether suitably registered and competent built environment professionals had been appointed;

whether construction was being properly supervised and inspected; and

whether municipalities, regulators and other responsible authorities were able to identify and intervene where construction was unsafe or unlawful.

The incidents included:

the collapse of a two-storey residential structure in Doornkop, Soweto, killing a 60-year-old woman, her daughter and granddaughter; and

the failure of a 40m² of temporary formwork which had become unstable, endangering 140 workers on site in Sea Point, Cape Town.

The incidents were not the same, Macpherson said, with each occurring under different circumstances and having distinct immediate causes. Four investigations in particular — in which the collapses resulted in a death toll of 17 with 24 people injured — demanded more from the government than sympathy.

“These incidents demanded answers. They also demanded that we establish whether these were isolated incidents or whether they pointed towards broader weaknesses in the system responsible for ensuring that buildings in South Africa are safely planned, designed, approved and constructed.”

On assessment of the four cases, the minister said he could identify several broader findings. One was that the country does not suffer from a complete absence of legislation governing construction.

“There is already an extensive regulatory framework dealing with planning, building standards, occupational health and safety, professional regulation, municipal approvals and construction.”

However, Macpherson indicated the principal problems identified by the investigations are:

inconsistent implementation;

inadequate oversight;

weak enforcement; and

non-compliance.

“The reports identify areas in which the regulatory framework itself requires modernisation and strengthening. We cannot respond to every failure simply by producing another rule. Neither can we ignore areas where existing legislation has become outdated, where penalties no longer provide a meaningful deterrent or where responsibilities need to be clarified.”

TimesLIVE