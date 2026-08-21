ANC to file charges against DA’s Mark Burke over R4bn forex issue

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The fintech company founded by Mark Burke has got on the wrong side of the Reserve Bank. Picture: Business Day/

The ANC has announced that parliamentary caucus chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli will lay criminal charges against DA MP Mark Burke and his fintech firm, Kastelo, after allegations that the company violated South African Reserve Bank exchange control regulations.

The Bank is investigating Kastelo for allegedly attempting to bypass foreign-exchange regulations involving at least R4bn.

The ANC is set to lay the charges on Friday at the Cape Town Central Police Station.

The party stated that its decision was driven by growing concerns about financial accountability, adherence to the law and the standard of conduct expected from MPs, particularly those serving in finance-related oversight structures.

Although the DA has removed Burke from parliamentary finance committees, the ANC dismissed the move as “an unashamed and desperate PR stunt”, arguing that it was not enough.

The ANC is pushing for a formal investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“A committee reshuffle is not accountability,” said the ANC parliamentary caucus.

“Having conducted a more thorough assessment of the matter at hand, the ANC parliamentary caucus has come to the conclusion that the allegations must now be subjected to a full, impartial and unhindered investigation by competent law enforcement authorities.”

The party emphasised that there must be no political interference or protection. It urged law enforcement to ensure those responsible are held to account.

“The laying of criminal charges is intended to ensure that the allegations are formally placed before the relevant authorities, that the facts are properly established, and that, should evidence of criminal conduct emerge, those responsible are held accountable in accordance with the law.”

Burke has denied serving as the current chair of Kastelo, stating that he resigned from executive duties at the company in 2024 upon entering politics. He added that a recent high court judgment made no findings of wrongdoing against him or the firm.

Burke maintained that he had always acted ethically and lawfully, expressing confidence that the Reserve Bank’s inquiry will clear him of any wrongdoing.

“Since entering parliament, I have consistently informed my party and the finance committee secretary that I cannot be involved in any matters relating to the Reserve Bank, to avoid any potential conflicts of interest,” Burke said.

“Furthermore, I have ensured that all required declarations to parliament and the members’ interests register were completed accurately and timeously. No allegation of misconduct or malfeasance has been made against me personally, and I am not personally subject to any investigation by any entity or agency.”

TimesLIVE