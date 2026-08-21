Two ANC members killed in Knysna after murder of former mayor

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Former Knysna mayor and serving councillor Aubrey Tsengwa was fatally shot on Wednesday night. Two more ANC party members were killed on Thursday night.

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Two ANC members were shot dead in Knysna on Thursday night, a day after the assassination of councillor and former mayor Aubrey Tsengwa.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said Western Cape serious violent crime (SVC) detectives have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

“Preliminary reports indicate the two deceased persons, aged 47 and 48, were in a vehicle in Bongani when they came under fire at about 9pm.

“The provincial SVC detective team that had been investigating another shooting incident in the area that had occurred on Wednesday night involving a councillor [Tsengwa] has since been reinforced.

Former Knysna ward 7 councillor Mandla Matiwane was shot dead on Thursday August 20 2026, a day after the shooting of former mayor Aubrey Tsengwa. (Knysna Municipality)

“The motive for the shootings remains the subject of the investigation. Police are also probing whether the two shootings are related.”

The Knysna municipality has named the one shooting victim as former ward 7 councillor Mandla Matiwane.

“His passing is a painful loss to his family, his community and all those who knew and worked with him,” it said. He was an ANC ward councillor from 2016 to 2021.

Police have asked anyone with information that could assist the ongoing investigation to contact Sgt Nobuntu Thundezwa on 082-522-1251.

TimesLIVE